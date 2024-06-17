Paul McCartney Extends European and UK Tour Dates in 2024

Paul McCartney isn’t ready to end his Got Back Tour! The former Beatles artist just announced that he will hit France, Spain, and the United Kingdom at the end of the year to wrap up the tour in good fashion! The newly announced dates will take place in Paris, Madrid, Manchester, and London. McCartney is also slated to visit Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, and Peru in October ahead of the new European dates. No supporting acts have been announced.

The next stop on Paul McCartney’s Got Back Tour will be in Montevideo, Uruguay at Estadio Centenario on October 1. The last stop of the tour, unless more dates are added soon, will be on December 19 in London, United Kingdom at O2 Arena.

There are a few different ways to get your hands on tickets to the Paul McCartney 2024 Tour. The artist’s website seems to be the main spot for tickets. A presale event is also slated to go live on Ticketmaster for some of the new dates on June 18 through 19 at 10:00 am local.

General on-sale for the new dates will kick off this Friday, June 21 at 10:00 am local. We recommend using Viagogo to find last-minute tickets to these dates. Viagogo is a great spot to find tickets to sold-out non-US shows.

These new dates will not be available for long. Get your tickets now before they’re gone for good!

October 1 – Montevideo, Uruguay – Estadio Centenario

October 5 – Bueno Aires, Argentina – River Plate Stadium

October 11 – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Monumental

October 23 – Córdoba, Argentina – Mario Alberto Kempes

October 27 – Lima, Peru – Estadio Nacional

December 4 – Paris, France – La Défense Arena (NEW!)

December 5 – Paris, France – La Défense Arena (NEW!)

December 9 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center (NEW!)

December 10 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center (NEW!)

December 14 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live (NEW!)

December 15 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live (NEW!)

December 18 – London, UK – O2 Arena (NEW!)

December 19 – London, UK – O2 Arena (NEW!)

