4 Fantastic Bands From Seattle That You Need To Listen to Right Now

Seattle, Washington, is one of those cities where beginners are welcome. Sure, there are spots like New York and Los Angeles that seem to have giant walls up, too tall to scale. But in Seattle? You can start a new band on a Monday and be playing shows by that weekend. The city fosters new beginnings.

Below, we wanted to highlight four bands and artists in the city that are doing great things today, right now. For a region known for its rock and rap music, there is a new generation coming up. These are four bands from Seattle you need to know right now.

Parlor Greens

There might not be a single guitarist walking on Earth today who has a more signature sound than Jimmy James. The Seattle six-string player with a thick, lively tone is known for his work in groups like The True Loves, but now he’s also got another new outfit he plays with. Parlor Greens. The simple three-piece is expansive and stirring. It’s also warm and welcoming. Jimmy James, everyone!

Planets In The Ocean

Planets In The Ocean is the new project from longtime Seattle rocker Robb Benson. And the group might just include the best parts of all the bands Benson has been in in the past, from Nevada Bachelors to Dear John Letters. Benson is a powerhouse songwriter, as capable in classic rock as he is with a beautiful ballad. Check out the recent live performance by the band, which includes the group’s local radio hit, “Splinter”, above.

Kathy Moore

Whatever Kathy Moore touches turns to gold. The electric guitar player is the perfect secret weapon. She can front a band, or she can be stage-right, ready with her instrument, like a dastardly villain about to push down the TNT lever and explode the arena. Just check out her otherworldly cover of “Rainbow Connection“. It’s insane in the best of ways.

Debbie Miller

If you need to know who Debbie Miller is, just remember one word. She’s incredibly clever. The songwriter understands that music has no bounds, that lyrics can be emotive, but they can also leap and tumble and do cartwheels and somersaults in a field of popsicles. Or something like that—don’t ask me, ask her! She’s the clever one. But Miller also knows how to be serious—like on her recent EP, Heron, which highlights her recent battle with breast cancer. No matter what she’s singing, you know it’ll be great. Heck, even Dave Matthews is a fan!

Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images