4 Rock and Roll Bands That Are Active Today With No Original Members

Rock and roll, rockabilly, and rock music as a whole aren’t quite what they used to be in the 20th century. Though, many of the rock and roll outfits of that era are definitely still around today and even touring. But many of those rock bands have no original members left, and continue to keep the spirit of rock and roll alive without all of the founding members of their bands around to see it. It’s a shame, but at least these bands are still alive and thriving. Let’s look at a few examples, shall we?

Little River Band

The Australian rock outfit Little River Band has been going stronger since 1975, a feat that most rock and roll bands of the era can only dream of. However, their lineup today looks quite different from their lineup in 1975.

The founding members of the hit “Take It Easy On Me” band include Graeham Goble, Derek Pellicci, Beeb Birtles, Ric Formosa, Glenn Shorrock, and Roger McLachlan. Today, Little River Band is led by Wayne Nelson, Chris Marion, Bruce Wallace, Ryan Ricks, and Colin Whinnery, most of whom joined the group in the 2000s.

Yes

A bit of a sparkly, prog-rock, and symphonic entry on our list of rock and roll bands with no original members, Yes really changed the game back in 1968 when they first hit the scene. Their original lineup consisted of Chris Squire, Peter Banks, Bill Bruford, Jon Anderson, Tony Kaye, and (briefly) Tony O’Reilly. Today, their lineup is made up of many very new members, as well as some members who have been around for a while. They include Steve Howe (joined 1970). Geoff Downes (joined 1980), Billy Sherwood (1997), Jon Davison (2012), and Jay Schellen (2023).

The Coasters

Now this is some classic rock and roll. The Coasters have been around since way back in 1955. This R&B rock and roll (and a bit of doo-wop) outfit is known for hits like “Yakety Yak” and “Searchin’”. Carl Gardner and Billy Guy were part of the original lineup and are both Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees. Bobby Nunn and Leon Hughes also joined the group in the first year. Sadly, all of the original members have since passed on, and The Coasters are currently made up of Joe Lance Williams, Primotivo Candelaria, Robert Fowler, and James Williams, all of whom joined in the 21st century.

The Hollies

English rock band The Hollies came to be in 1962 with members Graham Nash (who you might know from Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young), Allan Clarke, Eric Haydock, Vic Steele, and Don Rathbone. This entry on our list of rock and roll bands with no original members is still going strong today with members Tony Hicks, Bobby Elliott, Ian Parker, Ray Stiles, Stevi Lauri, and Peter Howarth.

Photo by Ivan Keeman/Redferns