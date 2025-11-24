Watch R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe Sing with Patti Smith at Her Recent New York City Show Celebrating the ‘Horses’ Album’s 50th Anniversary

Fans who attended Patti Smith’s sold-out concert at the Beacon Theatre in New York City on Saturday, November 22, were treated to a special onstage collaboration during the show’s encore. As the show neared its end, Smith’s old friend, founding R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe, joined her to sing backup on a couple of tunes.

The concert was part of Smith’s current tour celebrating the 50th anniversary of her influential 1975 debut album, Horses. The trek has featured Patti and her band playing Horses in its entirety, plus select other classics and gems from her catalog, as well as a few covers.

Smith’s encore on November 22 began with a rendition of “Ghost Dance,” a song from her 1978 album Easter. As seen in fan-shot video posted online, Stipe contributed backing vocals to the tune. He shared a mic with longtime Smith band members Tony Shanhan as they sang the repeated chorus, “We shall live again.” Patti’s longtime lead guitarist, Lenny Kaye, who co-wrote “Ghost Dance,” handled lead vocals on one of the verses.

Stipe stayed onstage for the next tune, Smith’s classic 1988 anthem “People Have the Power.” In addition, veteran guitar whiz Charlie Sexton also took part in the performance. Michael shared mic with Patti while singing along during the choruses of the uplifting tune.

Former Pogues bassist Cait O’Riordan posted a video clip of the “People Have the Power” performance. She accompanied it with a note that reads, “The POWER! Patti Smith and her glorious band bringing Horses home to New York City tonight with some very special guests!”

The show ended with a raucous and raw version of The Who’s “My Generation” featuring Sexton sitting in.

About Smith’s Upcoming Shows

Smith’s tour continues with a show tonight (November 24) at the Orpheum Theatre in Boston. The trek winds down with concerts on November 28 in Washinton, D.C., and November 29 in Philadelphia.

Visit PattiSmith.net for more info and to purchase tickets.

About Stipe’s History of Performing with Stipe

Stipe and Smith have performed together numerous times over the years. Most recently, Michael joined Patti onstage to perform “People Have the Power” during the finale of a star-studded tribute concert to Smith in March 2025 at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

That performance also featured Bruce Springsteen, Johnny Depp, The Bangles’ Susanna Hoffs, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O, Maggie Rogers, and many others.

