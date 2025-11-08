4 Forgotten and Lost Songs From 1998 I Bet You Don’t Remember

Are you a fan of turn-of-the-century music from the late 1990s? If so, you might just love the following four tunes that dropped in 1998. However, surprisingly, these songs from 1998 have been somewhat forgotten by modern-day mainstream audiences. Let’s change that; these songs are just too good to forget.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Be Quiet And Drive (Far Away)” by Deftones

If there’s one thing I know about Deftones fans, it’s that they tend to stay fans for life. So, I wouldn’t say this particular song has been forgotten by fans; it’s probably blasting in the headphones of a diehard Millennial fan as we speak.

However, I do think this song deserved to chart higher back in the day and at least break into the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Be Quiet And Drive (Far Away)” did well on the Mainstream Rock chart back in the day, but I don’t hear this one on alternative radio much nowadays.

“Just Ace” by Grinspoon

If you don’t really remember the alternative rock post-grunge outfit Grinspoon, you’re not alone there. This band is super underrated, and I think they deserved more success than they were afforded in the late 1990s. They were mainly just known in Australia and didn’t quite crack the international charts, but they really should have. “Just Ace” and the whole of Guide To Better Living are essential listening.

“Josie” by Blink-182

Alright, this one’s kind of crazy to me. I know that Blink-182 was still a newish band in 1998. Dude Ranch (1997) is a solid album, but the band didn’t really blow up until the release of their follow-up, Enema Of The State, in 1999. Still, so many good songs can be found on that former album, including the single “Josie”. And the fact that this song did not chart at all (sans a low placement on the US Alternative Radio & Records chart and the Australian charts) is totally insane to me. This is classic late-90s skate punk at its finest.

“Uninvited” by Alanis Morissette

Another classic alternative rock gem that slipped through the cracks over the year. Alanis Morissette was riding the high of her massively successful album, Jagged Little Pill, which was released a few years prior in 1998. When she released “Uninvited” in 1998, it was on the soundtrack for the film City Of Angels. Because of qualifications at the time, the song couldn’t chart on the Hot 100, but it did chart quite well that year and earned two Grammy Awards.

Maybe this song doesn’t get as much love today and makes it to our list of forgotten 1998 songs because it was soundtrack fodder, but I don’t buy that. “Uninvited” is one of Morrissette’s best songs, and it deserves way more love today than it gets.

Photo by Patrick Aviolat/EPA/Shutterstock