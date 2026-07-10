4 Forgotten Country Albums From 1975 That Deserve To Be Rediscovered

There’s a strong argument to be made that the 1970s produced some of the best country music has to offer. The decade produced stacks of great records that helped a laundry list of artists become legends. Unfortunately, many of the albums that weren’t released by those legendary figures have been all but lost to time. For instance, several albums dropped in 1975 that should be considered required listening for country fans.

This isn’t an exhaustive list by any means. There are plenty of timeless country albums from 1975 that would have fit perfectly here. However, we only have so much time. So, look at these LPs as gateways to forgotten gold.

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Old No. 1 by Guy Clark

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Guy Clark’s 1975 debut album Old No. 1 doesn’t fit the country mold of the mid-70s. It was really ahead of its time and was a major influence on the formation of the Americana sub-genre, which remains popular today.

This album, and Clark’s output in general, isn’t exactly forgotten. For those who are familiar with his work, this is a classic. Those who aren’t are missing out on a world of fantastic, original, and memorable tunes from a master songwriter.

Ridin’ High by Jerry Jeff Walker

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Jerry Jeff Walker is one of the most criminally underrated artists from the outlaw/progressive country movement of the 1970s. Sure, some folks know his 1973 album Viva Terlingua, recorded in Luckenbach, Texas. Unfortunately, many have forgotten about the album he dropped two years later.

Walker expanded the outlaw country canon with his 1975 album Ridin’ High. His version of Guy Clark’s “Like a Coat from the Cold” is incredible. Then, there are songs that should be classics like “Mississippi You’re on My Mind” and “Pissin in the Wind.” In all honesty, there’s not a bad cut on this record.

Loving You Beats All I’ve Ever Seen by Johnny Paycheck

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Johnny Paycheck is best known for “Take This Job and Shove It” and “I’m the Only Hell (Mama Ever Raised).” However, his 1975 album Loving You Beats All I’ve Ever Seen is proof that he was a master of country love songs. The title track is a perfect example of how smooth Paycheck could be.

Out of Hand by Gary Stewart

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Many conversations about country music in the 1970s tend to focus on Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Dolly Parton, and the other major stars that rose to fame during the decade. Unfortunately, most ignore the contributions of Gary Stewart. His 1975 album Out of Hand is pure country gold. It’s also a great look at what many fans are missing out on when they overlook Stewart’s output in general.

Stewart was a honky tonk artist, and he let it show on this record. Out of Hand contains two cuts that should put it on everyone’s mind when it comes to LPs from the 1970s. “She’s Actin’ Single (I’m Drinkin’ Doubles)” and “I See the Want to in Your Eyes” are stone-cold classics.

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