4 Forgotten Country Hits From the 90s That Deserve To Be Rediscovered

From the deepest cuts to the biggest hits, the ‘90s delivered some great country music. A collection of those is at the front of many fans’ minds. Bangers like “Chattahoochee,” “Friends in Low Places,” and “This Kiss” remain in rotation on some stations and regularly get recognized in lists and conversations about the era. There are also plenty that have been unjustly forgotten about.

All of the songs below topped the Hot Country Songs chart in the ‘90s. They’re also all great songs that have somehow been forgotten by a large portion of the genre’s multi-generational fanbase. It’s about time they get reintroduced to a modern audience.

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[RELATED: 5 Songs for Anyone Who Wants to Dive Into ’90s Country]

“Daddy’s Come Around” – Paul Overstreet (1990)

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Paul Overstreet wrote some of the most memorable country hits of the ’80s and ’90s. However, he didn’t see as much success as a recording artist. That, in and of itself, is incredibly unfortunate. “Daddy’s Come Around” is just one example of why Overstreet is one of the most underrated recording artists of the era.

“I Didn’t Know My Own Strength” – Lorrie Morgan (1995)

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Lorrie Morgan had a line of hits in the ’90s, but only topped the Hot Country Songs chart twice. Her 1992 “What Part of No” remains popular and, unfortunately, might be more relevant now than it was back then. “I Didn’t Know My Own Strength” is one that everyone needs to hear, though.

This song is about finding the strength to get through a dark time. While it’s about getting over a breakup, it can be applied to any situation that takes a little more will to get through.

“Bigger Than the Beatles” – Joe Diffie (1995)

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Joe Diffie had more fun hits than any country artist of the ’90s. Many of those remain popular with fans of the era. However, “Bigger Than the Beatles” often gets overlooked.

This is a love story about a couple who are supporting one another as they chase their dreams. That, combined with Diffie’s lighthearted delivery and a handful of Beatles references, makes this song more than worthy of rediscovery.

“Single White Female” – Chely Wright (1999)

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Chely Wright is criminally underrated. She released some great country songs in the ‘90s and beyond, but only found one big hit. “Single White Female” topped the chart for a single week in 1999 and has since been largely forgotten, which is a shame.

“Single White Female” is a fun love song. More importantly, though, it showcases Wright’s ability to inject her charismatic personality into any set of lyrics she took to the studio.

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