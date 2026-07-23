4 Forgotten Duets From the 1970s That Still Sound Ethereal

These four forgotten duets from the 1970s are as ethereal as it gets. All of these songs paired deep emotion with bright, airy musicality. Revisit these songs for a much-needed break from modern anxieties.

“Love Hurts” — Gram Parsons and Emmylou Harris

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Gram Parsons’ and Emmylou Harris’ posthumous duet, “Love Hurts”, sounds lighter than air despite being weighed down by grief. These two 1970s heavyweights mold together for a rich, lustrous experience for the listener. Seldom have two voices seemed better suited than these two. This might not be a part of everyone’s everyday listening, but it’s impossible not to fall right back into the lulling musicality when you hear it again.

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The lines “To take a lot of pain, take a lot of pain / Love is like a cloud, holds a lot of rain / Love hurts, hmm, love hurts,” hit even harder given Parsons’ death shortly before this duet was released. This song might sound like a breath of fresh air, but in content, it’s a swirling storm of emotions.

“Where Is The Love” — Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway

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Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway’s airy, soulful expression “Where Is The Love” is guaranteed to make your heart ten times lighter. Their buoyant voices can’t help but lift the spirit. “Where is the love you said you’d give to me / Soon as you were free? / Will it ever be? / Where is the love,” they sing in this tale of unrequited love. Despite the subject matter, this song gives the listener a desperately needed upper.

It’s impossible to hear stunning voices such as Flack’s and Hathaway’s and not fall victim to their charms. This ethereal duet is pure magic. There is no other explanation for it. If you’re a soul fan, then this track might be familiar to you. But it’s not one that gets discussed every day, and that’s a real shame.

“Loving Arms” — Kris Kristofferson and Rita Coolidge

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The more famous version of this song comes from The Chicks, but it was originally recorded by Kris Kristofferson and Rita Coolidge in the 1970s. This ethereal duet is picture-perfect, encapsulating the wistful feeling of a breakup perfectly.

“If you could see me now / The one who said that he’d rather roam / The one who said he’d rather be alone / If you could only see me now,” the lyrics read. You might know The Chicks’ version by heart, but revisit this duet to get a dose of the original.

“Reunited” — Peaches & Herb

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You might know the chorus to this song, thanks to its many pop culture inclusions. But how many of us still listen to this classic 1970s duet? Odds are not as many. But it’s worth revisiting to relish that light, airy, lovelorn quality that only nostalgia can drum up.

“I was a fool to ever leave your side / Me minus you is such a lonely ride / The breakup we had has made me lonesome and sad / I realize I love you ’cause I want you bad, hey, hey,” the lyrics read. This is the kind of song that makes every listener stop and relax a while.

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