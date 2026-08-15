4 Folk Love Songs That Make Every 70s Kid Nostalgic

There’s something about folk music that just feels like a warm hug every time you listen to it, especially the older hits. Here are four folky love songs from the 70s that will likely make you feel nostalgic, especially if you grew up during that time.

“I’ll Have To Say I Love You In A Song” by Jim Croce

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Jim Croce wrote this song for his wife, Ingrid, after they had a difficult conversation about finances one evening. She recalls in the book, Thyme In A Bottle: “…The next morning he woke me gently by singing his new song. ‘Every time I tried to tell you the words just came out wrong. So I’ll have to say I love you, in a song.’”

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“And I Love You So” by Don McLean

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Released on Don McLean’s debut album Tapestry, “And I Love You So” is a song about how being in love can make your life a little brighter. He sings in the chorus:

And yes, I know how lonely life can be

The shadows follow me

And the night won’t set me free

But I don’t let the evening get me down

Now that you’re around me.

“Dance With Me” by Orleans

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“Dance With Me” captures that warm honeymoon feeling in a perfect three-minute song. The premise of this one is pretty simple. A guy wants to dance with a girl he has affections for. Of course, whether we’re singing about dancing in a club or looking for a life “partner,” that’s up to interpretation.

Dance with me

I want to be your partner

Can’t you see?

The music is just starting

Night is calling and I am falling

Dance with me.

“Time In A Bottle” by Jim Croce

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Jim Croce makes it to our list again, this time with “Time In A Bottle”. This one might be a little bit more on the melancholy side, but it still has a sweet sentiment just the same. In “Time In A Bottle”, Jim Croce tells someone special in his life, whether that be a lover or not, that they’re the one he wants to “go through time with.” If that’s not a profession of love, I don’t know what is.

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