4 George Strait Lyrics That Still Stop Us in Our Tracks

Country music is known for its ability to tell stories through song. George Strait, who ruled the genre in the 80s, is known for country music. Here are some lyrics from Strait’s catalog that stay stuck in our heads.

“Let’s Fall To Pieces Together”

Play video

“Pardon me you left your tears on the jukebox / And I’m afraid they got mixed up with mine.”

Videos by American Songwriter

In “Let’s Fall To Pieces Together”, George Strait sings about two heartbroken people using each other to get over their previous loves. This song begins with a jukebox and ends with the two characters falling right “in each others arms.“

“Baby’s Gotten Good At Goodbye”

Play video

“There were no tears in her eyes, and that’s got me worried / Thinkin’ maybe my baby’s gotten good at goodbye.”

This song, written by Tony Martin and Troy Martin, is about a woman for whom leaving comes easy. The narrator even notes that, as she leaves, she’s done this before, but this time he didn’t shed a tear. It’s concerning to him just how good at goodbyes she’s gotten.

“Blue Is Not A Word”

Play video

“I’ve never once in my life met someone like you / I don’t know what the word blue means as long as I’m with you.”

“Blue Is Not A Word” is a track on Strait’s 1985 album Something Special. This song is about being with someone so good for you that you no longer know sadness. This one is a little bit repetitive, but a sweet sentiment all the same.

“The Chair”

Play video

“Oh, I like you too, and to tell you the truth / That wasn’t my chair after all.”

“The Chair” is a pickup line in song form. In this tune, Strait attempts to get a girl’s attention by saying, “Excuse me, I think you’ve got my chair.” Of course, it’s later revealed that this was just a flirty formality.

This one was written by Hank Cochran and Dean Dillon. Dillon said of his songwriting partner to Songfacts: “There’s some lines in that song which are just brilliant that Hank wrote. The line, ‘Thank you, can I drink you a buy, well, listen to me, what I meant is can I buy you a drink, anything you please,’ it just shows how flustered the guy was. He’s tripping over himself to get to know this girl. And using every line in the book, basically, to get her attention. And I just thought that was really brilliant on Hank’s part…”

Photo by: Paul Natkin/WireImage