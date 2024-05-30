4 Heavy Metal ‘80s Bands Still Touring Today

Heavy metal will never die, and it’s evident by all of the OG bands from the genre’s heyday in the ‘80s that are still touring today. These are just a few powerhouse legends that are still rockin’ live. And they show no signs of retiring anytime soon!

1. Metallica

These heavy metal legends launched back in 1981 and they’re still touring today. James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich are the only two original members left in the band unless you count Kirk Hammett, who joined a few years after the band formed and is still touring with the band today.

2. Anthrax

Like Metallica, Anthrax started out in 1981 and are still touring the globe today. These thrash metal icons haven’t released a studio album since 2016, but they’re still performing live with original member Scott Ian.

3. Pantera

Yet again, this heavy metal band from the ‘80s that is still touring today launched in 1981. They took a break from 2003 to 2022 but are currently still touring. All of the original members have since left the band or passed away, but current members Rex Brown and Phil Anselmo, plus touring members Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante, are still keeping the band alive. More power to them!

4. Testament

This trash metal outfit began in 1983 and hasn’t stopped since. Testament has gone through a pretty notable laundry list of members since they started out in the ‘80s. However, original members Eric Peterson and Alex Skolnick are still leading the band. Their latest release was the 2020 album Titans Of Creation. Even though they haven’t released new material super recently, they still have the chaotic stage energy that made them so popular when they first began.

