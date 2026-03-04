4 Hit 90s Rock Songs That Were Part of a Blockbuster Film Soundtrack

Having a hit rock song at radio is quite the accomplishment. But when that song is also part of a movie, it’s like winning twice. These four rock songs were all big hits, and were also part of the soundtrack for a blockbuster film.

“You’ll Be In My Heart” by Phil Collins

Phil Collins wrote all 14 songs on the soundtrack for the 1999 film, Tarzan, also producing the project. Of those 14 songs, Collins released four singles, including “You’ll Be In My Heart”.

“You’ll Be In My Heart” says, “For one so small / You seem so strong / My arms will hold you / Keep you safe and warm / This bond between us / Can’t be broken / I will be here / Don’t you cry / ‘Cause you’ll be in my heart / Yes, you’ll be in my heart / From this day on / Now and forever more.”

Collins was inspired to write “You’ll Be In My Heart” by thinking abou this daughter, Lily, who was 10 years old at the time.

“That song, I told my daughter this, is really for her,” Collins says. “It’s her song, even though it’s an ape singing it to a baby boy.”

“Blaze Of Glory” by Bon Jovi

“Blaze Of Glory” is the title track of Jon Bon Jovi’s first solo album, instead of fronting the Bon Jovi band. Written by Bon Jovi, he wrote the song for the 1990 film, Young Guns II, at the request of Emilio Estevez. The actor, who was starring in the movie, wanted permission to use Bon Jovi’s “Wanted Dead Or Alive”. But Bon Jovi didn’t believe the lyrics worked for Young Guns II, writing “Blaze Of Glory” instead.

The song says, “I’m going down in a blaze of glory / Take me now but know the truth / I’m going out in a blaze of glory / And, Lord, I never drew first / But I drew first blood / I’m no one’s son / Call me young gun.”

“Blaze Of Glory” is Bon Jovi’s first solo single. It is also his first No. 1 hit.

“Don’t Want To Miss A Thing” by Aerosmith

Aerosmith released “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing” in 1998. The song, written by Diane Warren, is part of the blockbuster film Armageddon, starring Tyler’s own daughter, Liv Tyler.

“I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing” says, “I don’t wanna close my eyes / I don’t wanna fall asleep / ‘Cause I’d miss you, baby / And I don’t wanna miss a thing / ‘Cause even when I dream of you / The sweetest dream would never do / I’d still miss you, baby / And I don’t wanna miss a thing.“

“Some of the lyrics, like ‘I can stay awake just to hear you breathing,’ I’d be like, ‘No, don’t do that. Don’t watch me breathe. I won’t be able to sleep. Go do something else,’” Warren says (via Smooth Radio). “It’s so funny, because part of me would never want someone to say that to me, but then again, I write it.”

“(Everything I Do) I Do It For You” by Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams had a massive hit in 1991, wiht “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You”. Written by Adams, along with Michael Kamen, and Robert John “Mutt” Lange, the song is part of the Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves movie. It also appears on Adams’ Waking Up the Neighbours record.

The love song says, “Don’t tell me it’s not worth fighting for / I can’t help it, there’s nothing I want more / You know it’s true: / Everything I do, I do it for you.“

