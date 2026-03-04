Reba McEntire Joins Trisha Yearwood’s Concert for the Cure to Support Breast Cancer Research at the Opry House

While already announcing a lineup that included Ashley McBryde, Lukas Nelson, War & Treaty, and more, Susan B. Komen is prepared to celebrate the second annual Band As One Nashville Concert for the Cure: Trisha Yearwood & Friends. One of the leading organizations when it comes to breast cancer research, Komen will not only take over the Opry House for the special event, but it seems that Reba McEntire will join the fight as she was the latest singer to be revealed in the star-studded lineup.

According to a report from the American Cancer Society, a woman in the United States is diagnosed with breast cancer every two minutes. While in 2026, 321,910 women fought breast cancer, that number rose by nearly 6,000 from the same report in 2025. With organizations like Susan B. Komen leading the way in the fight against breast cancer, deaths have slightly declined over the last year.

Thrilled to be adding her name to such a powerful cause, Reba said, “I am honored to collaborate with Trisha and the other artists for this incredible show to raise awareness for such a meaningful cause.”

Reba McEntire Knows The Toll Of Breast Cancer

Like many women, Reba has watched the massive impact breast cancer can have on a person’s life. “I have seen how breast cancer impacts families, friends, and communities. The Opry Stage has always represented heart and tradition, and I’m proud to stand on that stage and support those affected by this disease.”

As for Reba, Joshua Daniel, the Senior Director of Entertainment Engagement and Events at Susan G. Komen, praised the country singer for taking a stand. “We are thrilled to have Reba join us for this incredible event. Her extraordinary talent and enduring influence will help amplify our mission in a powerful way. We’re incredibly grateful to Reba and all the artists offering their time, energy and talent to this incredible event.”

With a great cause, stellar lineup, and historic venue, Band As One Nashville Concert for the Cure: Trisha Yearwood & Friends will support those still fighting on March 22, 2026. The concert will also serve as a reminder that music can bring people together for something bigger than entertainment.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Grand Ole Opry)