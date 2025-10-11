4 Hit Rock Bands From the 1980s That Disappeared With the Era

If you listened to a lot of rock bands in the 1980s, the following four groups might not be new to you. However, these artists made it big in the 1980s, only to more or less disappear when the decade came to a close. Let’s dive into some serious throwbacks, shall we?

Videos by American Songwriter

Ratt

When MTV became the next big thing in music media in the early 1980s, plenty of rock bands found quite a bit of success by having their music videos broadcast on the network. If you were sitting in front of the TV often in the 80s, you’ve definitely seen the MV for Ratt’s hit song “Round And Round” from 1984 on several occasions.

Everything about this glam metal band made it seem like they’d be around for a while. They had charisma, good songs, and a lot of fans. Unfortunately, the combination of band members’ drug abuse and a lot of fighting among them led to their demise. That, and the onset of grunge in the 90s. The band called it quits in 1992. They got back together a few years later, but then called it quits for good in 2022.

Faster Pussycat

Even marginal fans of glam punk probably remember the delightful sleaze of Faster Pussycat’s late-80s albums like their self-titled debut and Wake Me When It’s Over. They were a very California glam metal band. They had some success with songs like “House Of Pain” and “Bathroom Wall”. This group was pretty popular in the somewhat underground LA rock scene. But outside of Cali, the group struggled to maintain consistent mainstream success. By the end of the 80s, interest in their genre faded away, and the band broke up in 1993. They’ve since gotten back together.

Dokken

Remember Dokken? I’m pretty shocked that this heavy metal outfit didn’t enjoy even more success than they achieved. Several of their songs made it to the Billboard Hot 100, from “Burning Like A Flame” to “Alone Again” to “In My Dreams”. Sadly, members Don Dokken and George Lynch were constantly fighting, and the band wasn’t able to move past it. That lack of being on the same page, coupled with the changing music landscape of the late 80s, led to the band’s demise. Dokken broke up in 1989 and got back together in 1993, though only one original member remains in the band today.

Winger

Winger might just be one of the most underrated rock bands of the 1980s. Though, at the time, they had more than a few charting hits that got them some attention. “Seventeen” from 1989 is one, the power ballad “Miles Away” is another, and we can’t forget the 1989 song “Headed For A Heartbreak”. Like many of their contemporaries, Winger found success on MTV, and Kip Winger seemed like he’d be the next big rock band frontman.

Sadly, though, as the popularity of glam metal gave way to grunge, Winger got stuck in the stereotype of the lame, old-school glam outfit. Their fanbase dissipated, and the group called it quits in 1994. Thankfully, though, they eventually got back together and are still together today.

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images