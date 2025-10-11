Megan Moroney Can’t Get Over This One-Of-A-Kind Birthday Gift From Kenny Chesney

In late 2022, Megan Moroney had a moment in the spotlight with her breakout hit “Tennessee Orange.” That moment has stretched into nearly three years, with the University of Georgia alum collecting trophies, touring with Kenny Chesney, and headlining arenas all on her own. Spending time with Chesney on the road for his Sun Goes Down tour, Moroney grew close to the four-time Entertainer of the Year. That friendship has endured since wrapping up their time together. With Moroney celebrating her 28th birthday on Thursday, Oct. 9, the Country Music Hall of Famer gave his former tour opener a gift to remember.

Kenny Chesney Leaves Megan Moroney “Speechless” With Birthday Surprise

What do you get the girl who has two No. 1 singles, multiple accolades, and a seemingly endless closet of sparkly dresses? Kenny Chesney knows the answer.

After throwing a silk pajama party with friends for her 28th birthday, Megan Moroney hopped onto social media to share her gift from the “Anything But Mine” crooner, 57.

“So guys! Guys, it’s my 28th birthday, and Kenny got me a gift,” the “6 Months Later” singer said, briefly waving Chesney into the frame. “And at first I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, what a beautiful guitar.’”

Showing off the vintage Gibson instrument, Moroney continued, “And it’s, what… 1894? No, it’s 1984. It’s about to disintegrate.”

Laughing, the “Man on the Moon” singer said, “I’ve been wanting a vintage Gibson, so I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is such an amazing present. Thank you so much, Kenny.’ And then he told me to turn it around.”

Doing just that on camera, Moroney shows off the words inscribed on the back: “To Megan. Love, Dolly Parton.”

“And I… I’m speechless,” she said. “This is a thank you to Kenny for this and a thank you to Dolly Parton herself. I don’t have much words and I’m not sure… So this is the best birthday ever!”

“He Always Has the Best Advice”

Admittedly, we aren’t sure how you top a vintage Gibson guitar signed by the legendary Dolly Parton herself. It’s just yet another token of the special friendship between Kenny Chesney and Megan Moroney. During a recent appearance on Jake Shane’s Therapuss podcast, the “Hair Salon” singer shared a different kind of gift Chesney has given her.

“There was a time where I was really crashing out over this article that got posted. And a lot of it wasn’t true,” Moroney recalled. “Kenny came to my house because he was like, ‘You need to chill out. You’re building something so special, the connection you have with your fans, and you are letting these people eat your lunch.’”

The “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy” singer has three decades’ worth of experience dealing with critics, and he was happy to share that wisdom with Moroney. “He always has the best advice,” she said. “And he talked some sense into me. None of that matters. What matters is my songwriting, my fans, and my path.”

Featured image by John Shearer/Getty Images for Megan Moroney