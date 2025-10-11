4 of the Greatest Television Soundtracks of All Time

Most television soundtracks are innocuous. After all, the viewer’s attention should be paid to the actual show itself, not the music, wouldn’t you agree? Still, some television soundtracks have gone down in history as being some of the very best out there. And they did it all without stealing too much of the limelight from the television shows they are featured on. Let’s take a look at just a few of the very best, shall we?

‘Twin Peaks’ (1990-1991, 2017)

I don’t care if this one is self-indulgent. Twin Peaks is an amazing series. Angelo Badalamenti is one of the greatest composers of the 20th century. David Lynch was one of the greatest filmmakers of his generation. They were a match made in heaven, and Badalamenti’s moody, atmospheric, and at times uncomfortable compositions made the surreal and unsettling vibe of Twin Peaks even more palpable. His work on Lynch’s other projects, like Blue Velvet and Mulholland Drive, is similarly outstanding.

‘Atlanta’ (2016-2022)

Atlanta was a masterpiece of television, and Donald Glover’s series about a rapper and his cousin is a surreal and smart ride from start to finish. The soundtrack for the show is a delightful mix of classic and modern hip-hop, complete with songs from OutKast, 21 Savage, Migos, Young Thug, and more. There are a lot of jazz and soul elements on this soundtrack, too, namely from the likes of Erykah Badu and Sam Cooke.

‘Breaking Bad’ (2008-2013)

This crime drama had a grip on everyone and their mother in the late 2000s and early 2010s, and for good reason. Breaking Bad is a masterpiece of television, with plotlines that continued to draw in audiences until its inevitable end in 2013. And while the actors and writing are what kept viewers around, there’s something to be said about the show’s soundtrack. From classic Narcocorrido songs to the use of classic rock tunes like “Baby Blue” by Badfinger and “Windy” by The Association, you can’t beat the way this soundtrack was produced and curated.

‘Stranger Things’ (2016-Present)

A more modern-day series makes this list, ironically with some serious throwback tunes. The D&D-inspired science fiction series Stranger Things boasts one of the best television soundtracks of all time. That’s due to the talents of producers Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein. Furthermore, this show also popularized a few hit songs from the 80s. Namely, Kate Bush’s 1985 gem “Running Up That Hill” hit the charts for the first time in years, thanks to the song’s inclusion in the show in 2022.

