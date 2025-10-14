5 Questions: How Buddy Red “Sold His Soul” for Music and Entered Another Era

Buddy Red is an old soul. Schooled on Delta blues, the funk and soul of James Brown and Bootsy Collins, as a teen, it was Freddie Mercury who had a cosmic impact on the Atlanta-born singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. When he first saw the 2018 Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, he immediately knew he wanted to be on stage. “When I saw that movie, I didn’t even know what it was about,” admitted Red, “but once the music began and I discovered for myself classic rock and roll, I forgot all about producing for the most part, and I said, ‘I want to be on the stage, and I want to do that.’”



Then, after hearing Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon classic “Time,” the concept of what he wanted to do started taking shape. Years later, “Time” became a personal challenge for the 25-year-old Red, the eldest son of rapper T.I.



Disciplined in his focus and musicianship throughout the years, naturally sticking to the soul of Delta Blues and electric swagger of Jimi Hendrix, Red already sounds like he’s from another time and has carved a path of time-traveled blues and rock anthems from his 2022 debut single “Insanity” through “1958” and his latest affirmation, “Sold His Soul.”



He sold his soul for a dollar … or else he couldn’t afford to make it, Red fires off on “Sold His Soul,” displaying the fuller scope of what Red’s storylines, the sound he eventually arrived at the past few years, and, he says, a “peek at” where he’s going.

Videos by American Songwriter

Before wrapping up a set of dates which concludes at the Mondo music conference in New York City at Berlin on October 16, Red talked about writing and finding his sound, and wishing he were “born in another era.”



American Songwriter: “Sold His Soul” is a personal story. Do you feel like you’ve been able to dig deeper as a songwriter over the past few years, since releasing “Insanity”?



Buddy Red: I’ve been trying to dig as deep as I could possibly go since my first single. “Insanity” refers to my state of mind when I wrote it, which, funny enough, was also around the time I wrote “Sold His Soul.” I will say these last few years have encouraged and challenged me to perform and record these feelings I’ve documented with real confidence and conviction.



AS: How did growing up in Atlanta penetrate your music?



BR: Atlanta has inspired me to create songs that people who know nothing about rock and roll would understand. I play my music to my friends and family back home, then find a way to make it slightly more palatable for them (people who listen to rap and R&B). Atlanta also has some great musicians, so they help me out with discovering new, old artists.

AS: Is “Sold His Soul” part of another project, an album?



BR: I planned on “Sold His Soul” to be a part of a body of work. Whether it’ll be on my first or second, I’m not sure. I honestly wanted to save it and release the album I’ve been working on all by myself for years now. My first body of work, I wanted to create songs that reflect my experiences of angst from young adulthood, topics like “Being a man,” “Wishing I were born in another era,” “Overthinking myself into a depressive state,” and of course, “Troubles with love and young women.”



AS: Thinking back just a few years to your first singles, “Insanity” and “When I Dream” (2022), has your connection to or the meaning behind these songs changed over time?



BR: I feel the meaning of my songs evolving as time goes on. I get a better look at who I was when I wrote them. Sometimes, I get sad when I remember what my thoughts and feelings were, but I’m always glad that I have songs that I consider great because of those previous phases in my life.



AS: Guitar is a definite focal point, but there is obviously more inside each arrangement. Sonically, what were you gravitating toward with “Sold His Sold” and some of the other songs you’re working on now?



BR: I’m gravitated towards simple but largely effective and emotionally drawn songs. I’m gearing up to release my first album, and for it, I want to start simple. Guitar, bass, drums, and vocals with songwriting descriptive enough to close your eyes and picture as you listen.



“Sold His Soul” has keys and synthesizers in it, so I’d consider it a peek at “where I’m going,” not where I am currently.

Photos: Quadir Thomas