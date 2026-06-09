3 New Wave Hits From 1982 That Still Sound Like the Future, Decades Later

New wave was in full swing in 1982, and plenty of hits that fit the genre were topping the charts globally. And some of those hits were ahead of their time, and still sound futuristic today. Let’s dive into some new wave gems, shall we?

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“The Chauffeur” by Duran Duran from ‘Rio’

That atmospheric soundscape, that chilly synth, the cinematic vibe of it all. “The Chauffeur” by Duran Duran was unique for its time, and many of the song’s elements can be heard in dream pop and electronica that wouldn’t see the light of day until the late 1990s and 2000s. It’s a little new wave, a little art pop, and even has a touch of dub to it. “The Chauffeur” is still an incredible feat for Duran Duran, in my opinion.

“The Chauffeur” wasn’t released as a single off Rio, though it has since become a deep cut cult classic hit among fans of the band.

“I Ran (So Far Away)” by A Flock Of Seagulls from ‘A Flock Of Seagulls’

A classic example of what early 80s new wave was all about, you can’t go wrong with the synth-pop jam “I Ran (So Far Away)” by A Flock Of Seagulls. In the 80s, when someone thought about what the future would sound like, one might have thought of the shimmering synths and wide-open reverb found in this danceable delight.

“I Ran (So Far Away)” was a smash hit across the charts. It peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and did even better in Australia and New Zealand. For some reason, this English band didn’t quite break through on the English charts. “I Ran (So Far Away)” stalled at No. 43 on the UK Singles chart.

“The Anvil” a.k.a. “Anvil (Night Club School)” by Visage from ‘The Anvil’

This title track from Visage’s iconic new wave album has a very industrial vibe to it. Industrial rock was already a thing in 1982. But “The Anvil” had a very mechanical vibe to it that was not unlike industrial dance and techno music that would soon come to be in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

This entry on our list of new wave hits from 1982 wasn’t released as a single, surprisingly. But its album was a smash hit, peaking at No. 6 in the UK.

(Photo by Brian Cooke/Redferns)