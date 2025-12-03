Willie Nelson Once Again Takes Aim at AI-Generated Death Rumors

Rumors of Willie Nelson’s death have long been greatly exaggerated. Last summer, the 92-year-old legend struck fear into the hearts of country music fans everywhere when he canceled two shows for health reasons. Fortunately, the “Always On My Mind” crooner was back on the road in no time. Still, false AI-generated content has come to dominate the internet, making Nelson a frequent target of online death hoaxes. The Red-Headed Stranger has seen your “R.I.P. Willie” posts, and quite frankly, he’s over it.

Taking to social media Monday (Dec. 1), Willie Nelson shared a series of photos of himself sprawled out on a vintage couch. The first picture, a close-up of Nelson’s face with his eyes closed, is admittedly enough to stop your heart for a beat. Fortunately, the 12-time Grammy winner didn’t mince words in the caption. “If you believe those AI death stories one more time…” he wrote.

Nelson’s “Rainbow Collection” collaborator, Kacey Musgraves, weighed in below in the comments section. “Willie don’t scare us like this!” pleaded the “High Horse” singer.

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Margo Price added, “Alive as ever- kicking everyone’s a– at dominos at Thanksgiving haha. LOVE YOU PAPA WILLIE.”

This isn’t the first time Willie Nelson has felt the need to clear up rumors. Previously, the Highwayman responded directly to an AI-generated post showing him hooked up to a ventilator in a hospital bed. “Lol what a joke,” Nelson commented.

Willie Nelson Isn’t Scared of Dying

Unfortunately, no one is immortal—not even the incorrigible Willie Nelson. But the “On the Road Again” singer has made peace with that fact. “Well, I’m 91 plus, so, you know, I’m not worried about it. I don’t feel bad…. I don’t have any reason to worry about dying. But I don’t know anybody who’s lived forever,” he told the Associated Press in a November 2024 interview.

“I take pretty good care of myself. And I feel like I’m in pretty good shape physically. Mentally? That’s another story,” he added with a laugh.

It will be a dark day indeed when Willie Nelson leaves us for that great gig in the sky. But that day is not today. And when it comes, just know that, “I had a good time. And I did what I came here to do: make music,” he told AP.

