4 Hit Songs You Didn’t Know Dolly Parton Wrote Solo

Country star Dolly Parton knows how to write a hit. The artist, who was born into poverty and music with her Tennessee family, has done more with an acoustic guitar and a sweet warbling voice than just about anyone.
But while many songwriters today take advantage of co-writers, Parton hasn’t gone that road too many times in her career. Indeed, some of her biggest songs were penned solo. To wit, we wanted to bring together several of those hits if for no other reason than to bask in Parton’s considerable talent.
Yes, these are four hit songs you likely didn’t know Dolly Parton wrote solo.
1. “9 to 5”
Written by Dolly Parton
You might think this hit song for the 1980 movie of the same name was co-written with Parton’s co-star actresses in the movie, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. But they only collaborated on the soundstage for the filming of the movie, not in the recording studio. On this song, Parton sings about the perils of the working class, busting your hump for a boss who doesn’t treat you with the same respect. On the significant tune, Parton sings,
Tumble out of bed
And stumble to the kitchen
Pour myself a cup of ambition
And yawn and stretch and try to come to life
Jump in the shower
And the blood starts pumpin’
Out on the streets, the traffic starts jumpin’
For folks like me on the job from 9 to 5
2. “I Will Always Love You”
Written by Dolly Parton
Since this 1974 song was written for Paton’s former mentor and music and television collaborator, Porter Wagoner, and made globally famous later by Whitney Houston, some might think either had a hand in perfecting its stunning lyrics or composition. But that would be a false assumption. Parton penned this tune on her own, thinking about the difficulty of breaking away from Wagoner and his media outlets to go out on the world solo. Nevertheless, all’s well that ended well. On this tear-jerker, Parton belts,
If I should stay
Well I would only be in your way
And so I’ll go, and yet I know
I’ll think of you each step of the way
And I will always love you
I will always love you
Bitter-sweet memories
That’s all I’m taking with me
Good-bye, please don’t cry
‘Cause we both know that I’m not
What you need
3. “Jolene”
Written by Dolly Parton
This song was not written by anyone named Jolene—well, not directly. Instead, it was written about a woman who, Parton says, was trying to flirt and take her husband Carl Dean away. Parton saw the red-headed bank teller hussy getting too close to her man and took that opportunity to both set the record straight with her and to pen perhaps her most popular song. The 1973 track has since been covered by artists ranging from The White Stripes to Lil Nas X. On the track, she sings,
Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene
I’m begging of you please don’t take my man
Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene
Please don’t take him just because you can
Your beauty is beyond compare
With flaming locks of auburn hair
With ivory skin and eyes of emerald green
Your smile is like a breath of spring
Your voice is soft like summer rain
And I cannot compete with you
Jolene
4. “Coat of Many Colors”
Written by Dolly Parton as an ode to her family and especially her mother, this 1971 song is her favorite she’s ever written, she’s said. The track, which is all about making something beautiful from not very much, like scratching two pennies together to try and get five-cents, it s an inspiration for ingenuity and invention. On the song, she sings,
Back through the years
I go wonderin’ once again
Back to the seasons of my youth
I recall a box of rags that someone gave us
And how my momma put the rags to use
There were rags of many colors
But every piece was small
And I didn’t have a coat
And it was way down in the fall
Momma sewed the rags together
Sewin’ every piece with love
She made my coat of many colors
That I was so proud of
