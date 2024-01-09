4 Hit Songs You Didn’t Know Dolly Parton Wrote Solo

Country star Dolly Parton knows how to write a hit. The artist, who was born into poverty and music with her Tennessee family, has done more with an acoustic guitar and a sweet warbling voice than just about anyone.

But while many songwriters today take advantage of co-writers, Parton hasn’t gone that road too many times in her career. Indeed, some of her biggest songs were penned solo. To wit, we wanted to bring together several of those hits if for no other reason than to bask in Parton’s considerable talent.

Yes, these are four hit songs you likely didn’t know Dolly Parton wrote solo.

1. “9 to 5”

Written by Dolly Parton

You might think this hit song for the 1980 movie of the same name was co-written with Parton’s co-star actresses in the movie, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. But they only collaborated on the soundstage for the filming of the movie, not in the recording studio. On this song, Parton sings about the perils of the working class, busting your hump for a boss who doesn’t treat you with the same respect. On the significant tune, Parton sings,

Tumble out of bed

And stumble to the kitchen

Pour myself a cup of ambition

And yawn and stretch and try to come to life

Jump in the shower

And the blood starts pumpin’

Out on the streets, the traffic starts jumpin’

For folks like me on the job from 9 to 5

2. “I Will Always Love You”

Written by Dolly Parton

Since this 1974 song was written for Paton’s former mentor and music and television collaborator, Porter Wagoner, and made globally famous later by Whitney Houston, some might think either had a hand in perfecting its stunning lyrics or composition. But that would be a false assumption. Parton penned this tune on her own, thinking about the difficulty of breaking away from Wagoner and his media outlets to go out on the world solo. Nevertheless, all’s well that ended well. On this tear-jerker, Parton belts,

If I should stay

Well I would only be in your way

And so I’ll go, and yet I know

I’ll think of you each step of the way

And I will always love you

I will always love you

Bitter-sweet memories

That’s all I’m taking with me

Good-bye, please don’t cry

‘Cause we both know that I’m not

What you need

3. “Jolene”

Written by Dolly Parton

This song was not written by anyone named Jolene—well, not directly. Instead, it was written about a woman who, Parton says, was trying to flirt and take her husband Carl Dean away. Parton saw the red-headed bank teller hussy getting too close to her man and took that opportunity to both set the record straight with her and to pen perhaps her most popular song. The 1973 track has since been covered by artists ranging from The White Stripes to Lil Nas X. On the track, she sings,

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

I’m begging of you please don’t take my man

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

Please don’t take him just because you can

Your beauty is beyond compare

With flaming locks of auburn hair

With ivory skin and eyes of emerald green

Your smile is like a breath of spring

Your voice is soft like summer rain

And I cannot compete with you

Jolene

4. “Coat of Many Colors”

Written by Dolly Parton as an ode to her family and especially her mother, this 1971 song is her favorite she’s ever written, she’s said. The track, which is all about making something beautiful from not very much, like scratching two pennies together to try and get five-cents, it s an inspiration for ingenuity and invention. On the song, she sings,

Back through the years

I go wonderin’ once again

Back to the seasons of my youth

I recall a box of rags that someone gave us

And how my momma put the rags to use

There were rags of many colors

But every piece was small

And I didn’t have a coat

And it was way down in the fall

Momma sewed the rags together

Sewin’ every piece with love

She made my coat of many colors

That I was so proud of

