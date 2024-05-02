Behind the Meaning of Megan Moroney’s Heart Breaking “28th of June”

Anniversaries can be hard when you’re mourning a loss. In Megan Moroney‘s “28th of June,” she mourns the loss of a relationship. Today would’ve been a day that we’d celebrate / And now it’s just another Tuesday, she sings in this wistful song. Check out the meaning behind this Moroney ballad, below.

Behind the Meaning of Megan Moroney’s “28th of June”

28th of June, it was me and you

Rose petals on the bed, and I love you

Written on a happy one-year card

“Here’s to forever, you have my heart”

Moroney knows how to write a heartbreak song. All of her love-lorn tracks cut straight to the heart. “28th of June” is no exception. In the opening of this song, Moroney sings about celebrating a year anniversary with a significant other. What should be a happy moment is made poignant through the use of somber piano chords.

Just ’cause something’s good don’t mean it lasts

By fall, we fell apart, and just like that

Time kept tickin’, and you moved on

Another 365 have come and gone

Today would’ve been a day that we’d celebrate

And now it’s just another Tuesday

In the chorus, it’s revealed that Moroney isn’t in that year-long relationship anymore. By fall, we fell apart, and just like that / Time kept tickin’, and you moved on, she sings. It will be a familiar twinge in the heart for anyone who has gone through a similar breakup.

28th of June, callin’ out of work

Wakin’ up alone, sleepin’ in your shirt

Wonderin’ if you think about me

Are you really already happy?

Like many people, Moroney ruminates on what she’s lost amid a breakup. Wonderin’ if you think about me / Are you really already happy, she sings.

This song doesn’t end on a happy note. Moroney is left with more questions than answers. But, she does submit to one defining fact: Just ’cause something’s good don’t mean it lasts. Check out this track, below.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images