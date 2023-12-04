6 Times Dolly Parton Absolutely Slayed on Stage

Dolly Parton’s career is incomparable. From her songwriting that’s touched the hearts of fans around the world, to her magnanimous stage presence, Parton always delivers an unforgettable show. Across decades, she’s proven to be as great a storyteller in her live shows as she is a performer. The icon doesn’t always require an elaborate stage show or pyrotechnics to wow you, she does it with her voice and her songwriting—and we have six examples to prove it.

6. “World on Fire” at 2023 ACM Awards

Parton offered viewers of the 2023 ACM Awards a taste of her Rockstar album with a performance of “World on Fire.” She instantly grabs your attention with the train of her dress that’s an inflatable globe, the perfect introudction to a dramatic performance where she pounces on the current state of affairs as she sings: Don’t get me started on politics / Now how are we to live in a world like this / Greedy politicians, present and past / They wouldn’t know the truth if it bit ’em in the ass. With her powerful voice and stellar stage presence, Parton is as strong a performer as ever.

5. “Jolene” at 2014 Glastonbury Festival

There’s nothing quite like watching thousands of hippies sing “Jolene,” and that’s precisely what happened when the country icon took the stage at 2014 Glastonbury Festival in London. Parton was calm, cool, and collected as she delivered a smooth and sweet rendition of one of her biggest hits, “Jolene,” to the massive crowd as giant rainbow flags and kites in the shape of smiling suns were blowing in the breeze. Parton has sang “Jolene” countless times over the years, but there’s something magical about the Glastonbury performance.

4. 2023 Thanksgiving Halftime Show

From her dazzling stage set to her Dallas Cowboys cheerleader outfit, Dolly Parton grabbed the headlines with her performance at the Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Halftime Show in 2023. Kicking off the set with her smash hit, “Jolene,” she delighted the audience in the stands and at home with other beloved songs “9 to 5” and her renditions of “We Are the Champions” and “We Will Rock You.” The performance was pure fun and proved that the superstar is unstoppable at the age of 77.

3. “Joshua” on Grand Ole Opry That Good Ole Nashville Music Show

While we all know “Jolene,” “Joshua” is a lesser-known, yet equally important song in her career. In fact, “Joshua,” was Parton’s first single to hit No. 1 on the country charts, making her performance of it on That Good Ole Nashville Music Show in 1971, even more special. After a lovely introduction from her famed collaborator Porter Wagoner, Parton delivered an animated performance of “Joshua” that showed off her stage presence and songwriting prowess to match.

1. Concert at Sevier County High School in 1979

In 1979, Parton returned to her hometown of Sevierville, Tennessee, for a special performance at her former high school, Sevier County High School. A fan resurfaced a VHS tape of the show, which showcases Parton’s sparkling vocals and charming personality as she delivered such standards as “Jolene,” “Here You Come Again” and many more. The show proves that Parton can put on an awe-inspiring performance as much on a high school stage as an arena show.

1. “Coat of Many Colors” on Dolly: Live in London O2 Arena

While on tour supporting her 2008 album, Backwoods Barbie, Parton made a stop at the O2 Arena in London where she delivered a show-stopping performance. One of those numbers was her classic “Coat of Many Colors.” As compelling a storyteller as she is a songwriter, Parton took her time introducing the song by sharing the story of her upbringing in the mountains of East Tennessee, cracking jokes all the while. With a lap harp in hand, Parton beautifully sang the sentimental song, proving that all she needs is her voice and lyrics to enchant an audience.

