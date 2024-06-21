4 Hot Country Songs for Your Summer Playlist

Summer is officially here. So that means it’s time to get outside and do all those things we dreamed about doing while the snow was piling up this winter. First, though there’s a list of things that need to be done before getting to the fun in the sun. Building the perfect playlist of country songs for the summer should be on the list.

Here are four great country songs that would fit perfectly into any summer playlist. It doesn’t matter if you’re on a boat, on the beach, or staying close to the air conditioner. The only thing that beats these songs is the heat.

“Western Chill” by Robert Earl Keen—Laid-Back Country Summer Vibes

Robert Earl Keen released Western Chill exclusively as a boxed set in 2023. A little more than a year later, he gave the collection a digital release. The title track is all about getting away for some solitary relaxation. Mentions of watching the stars, enjoying the cool of the night, and a reference to O Brother Where Art Thou make this a must-add to any summer playlist.

“Chattahoochee” by Alan Jackson—A Must for Any Summer Country Playlist

One would be hard-pressed to find a better country song to add to a playlist for the summer. The fact that it’s the pinnacle of fun lakeside honky tonk bangers isn’t what puts it on the list, though. “Chattahoochee” is all about growing up, learning things they don’t teach in school, and finding friends who are there no matter what. It’s a shot of wholesome nostalgia even for those who didn’t grow up in the 90s.

Jackson co-wrote “Chattahoochee” with Jim McBride and released it as the third single from his album A Lot About Livin’ (And a Little ‘bout Love). It topped the country chart and brought Jackson CMA Awards for Single of the Year and Song of the Year.

“Fishin’ in the Dark” by Nitty Gritty Dirt Band—A Classic Summer Song

Speaking of nostalgia, this Nitty Gritty Dirt Band ditty from 1987 will take a whole generation of listeners back to the “good ol’ days.” It’s a great country song for those steamy summer nights. At the same time, it’s a cute summer love song. In short, it’s hard to beat.

Co-penned by Wendy Waldman and Jim Photoglo, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band released this song as the second single from Hold On. It was their third No. 1 single.

“I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin’ Song)” by Brad Paisley—A Great Country Song for a Single Summer

Having a significant other is great and all but you don’t need to be in a couple to enjoy some fun in the sun this summer. Just follow Brad Paisley’s lead, wet a line, enjoy the weather, and forget about your relationship status for a while. Who knows, maybe the right one will come along while you’re reeling in something that will set a state record.

Co-written by Paisley and producer Frank Rogers, “I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin’ Song)” was the third single from Part II. It reached the top of the Billboard Hot Country Singles and Tracks chart bringing Paisley his third chart topper.

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images