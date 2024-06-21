Willie Nelson Falls Ill, Will Miss Start of Outlaw Music Festival Tour Under Doctor’s Orders

It’s not easy being 91 years old and touring, even if you love doing it as much as Willie Nelson. Unfortunately, the country legend will have to sit out the first round of shows on his highly-anticipated Outlaw Music Festival Tour.

Videos by American Songwriter

According to a message shared by Nelson’s team, he hasn’t been feeling too hot over the last few days. Per “doctor’s orders,” he will take some time to rest before performing for the rest of the tour. The first set was expected to start tonight at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, Georgia. Nelson will miss the first four shows over the opening weekend.

“We regret to inform you that Willie Nelson is not feeling well, and per doctor’s orders, has been advised to rest for the next four days,” the statement noted. “He is expected to make a quick recovery and join the Outlaw Music Festival tour next week.”

Those who already have tickets to the Outlaw Music Festival will be able to see Lukas Nelson and the Family Band perform some classic Willie Nelson hits. Bob Dylan, Alison Krauss, Robert Plant, and Celisse are still slated to perform as they were scheduled.

Willie Nelson In Poor Health?

Willie Nelson is 91 years old and still touring and writing new music. It’s stressful for anyone, regardless of age. This also isn’t the first time that Nelson has had to cancel a show or two in order to take a health break.

[See Willie Nelson Live After He Returns To Tour In 2024]

Before the recent announcement, there has been no indication that Nelson is seriously ill. In fact, Nelson has reportedly toned down his smoking habits in favor of edibles. He even wrote a cannabis cookbook with his wife.

We wish Nelson nothing but the best as he recovers from his illness and hope to see him on the road again soon!

Photo by Jerod Harris

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.