4 Iconic Rock Instrumentals That Haven’t Lost Any of Their Power

Instrumentals have long been a part of the rock and roll landscape. In early years, bands would thoughtlessly bang out the non-lyric songs as a way to fill out their LPs. As years progressed, however, acts realized that they could make rock instrumentals that articulated their artistic vision as well as, if not better than, their word-filled tracks. A few of the songs on this list have become classic rock staples. And they’re all able to communicate brilliantly without saying a word.

“One Of These Days” by Pink Floyd

Well, we’re cheating a little bit with the first song on this list. There are some words in this song, spoken in an effect-altered voice by Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason: “One of these days, I’m going to cut you into little pieces.” (Technically, it’s the only lead vocal by Mason in the band’s history.) This song led off Floyd’s 1971 album Meddle. It was a crucial album for them as they attempted to escape the shadow cast by former frontman Syd Barrett. With “One Of These Days”, they started to forge a bit of a new identity. While they were still creating vivid soundscapes, they were leaving behind psychedelia for more of a straightforward rock approach, albeit with special effects to take that approach in a new direction.

“Frankenstein” by The Edgar Winter Group

It’s hard to believe that “Frankenstein”, even in its album version, clocked in at under five minutes. Think about everything that Edgar Winter and his band managed to cram into that time span. It apparently could have been a lot more. The title comes from the fact that the band kept veering off the main instrumental riff into different musical areas. From there, Winter stitched it all together, a la the Frankenstein monster. What’s equally impressive is how it comes off sounding like an impromptu jam, despite the fact that Winter actually plays multiple instruments on the track. “Frankenstein” put Winter on the map as one of the rare rock instrumentals to hit the top of the pop charts.

“Fire On High” by ELO

For the second time on this list, we’re including a song where there are vocals to be heard, and they belong to an otherwise non-drumming singer. You can hear some backward vocals early in the track before the music really kicks in. It’s ELO drummer Bev Bevan, and, when straightened out, the lyric includes a message about music and time. Jeff Lynne’s melding of orchestral elements with rock instrumentation had become effortless and seamless at this point. The way that the different sections are sequenced makes each one pop whenever they arrive. Note how the string melody in one of the softer sections is achingly pretty. But don’t get too comfortable with any element. “Fire On High” keeps shifting shapes in a fascinating fashion.

“Marwa Blues”

Throughout his career, George Harrison melded Eastern and Western musical ideas as well as anyone. Think back to songs like “Within You Without You”, where the mysticism of the Indian instruments enmeshes with the dramatic strings. He accomplishes something similar on “Marwa Blues”. The title comes from the fact that the main melody is based on an Indian raga known as Marwa. Its gentle, calming effect is evident right from the start. But Harrison’s slide guitar manages to evoke other emotions as well, including more than a little bit of melancholy. This song is an ideal evocation of Harrison’s musical spirit.

