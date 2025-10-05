3 Country Albums From the 1970s That Are Easily the Greatest of All Time

When one reminisces about the “glory days” of country music, they seemingly reminisce about the 1970s. After all, the ongoing musical beef currently transpiring in country seemingly comes down to the fact that the new mainstream country music is moving further away from the precedent. Despite your stance, we can all likely agree that the 1970s were pivotal for the growth of country music.

Why were the 1970s so pivotal to the growth of country music? The music, of course. When you have a roster consisting of Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Waylon Jennings, Emmylou Harris, Tammy Wynette, Loretta Lynn, Kris Kristofferson, Johnny Cash, and a few others, it is no surprise that some phenomenal albums were released during the 10 years. And, to us, these three released during the decade are easily some of the greatest of all time.

‘Red Headed Stranger’ by Willie Nelson

Over the years, this album has moved miles for the country music industry. As of today, it is seemingly one of the foundational influences of the Americana country movement. This album alone features Willie Nelson staples such as “Blue Eyes Cryin’ In The Rain”, “Hands On The Wheel”, and “Red Headed Stranger”.

As one might expect, this album’s chart run was legendary. Following its 1975 release, Red Headed Stranger peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums charts and at No. 28 on the Billboard 200. Also, it is important to add that “Blue Eyes Cryin’ In The Rain” was Willie Nelson’s first No. 1 hit.

‘Jolene’ by Dolly Parton

Like the previous selection, this album speaks for itself. Though we will try to add some color to it by providing some facts. The facts, well, the facts are that Dolly Parton changed the world of country music with this album and inspired musicians of every genre for decades to come. There very well might not be a more influential and commercially celebrated album than Parton’s Jolene.

Okay, now, in terms of objective facts, Parton’s album peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart in 1974, and the single “Jolene” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Country singles chart. Lastly, the album had a little song that went on to become one of the most successful singles of all time. Surely, you know what we’re talking about.

‘Kristofferson’ by Kris Kristofferson

This might not be a widely accepted opinion, but give us a moment to explain. Did Kris Kristofferson‘s 1970 debut album do well on the charts? Yes, as a matter of fact, it did, because it peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Top Country Albums. However, what is far more important is the several timeless songs featured on this record.

“Me And Bobby McGee”, “To Beat The Devil”, “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down”, and “Casey’s Last Ride” are just a few to name. By generating his own success with these songs, Kristofferson also generated success for Johnny Cash, Janis Joplin, and Sammi Smith, as they scored hits with a few of these singles.

