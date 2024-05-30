4 Incredible Vince Gill Collaborations

Vince Gill is an incredible songwriter and musician, and he rarely needs another name on his tracks to turn them into hits. However, the “Go Rest High On That Mountain” hitmaker has collaborated with other musicians quite a few times throughout his career. These four Vince Gill collaborations stand out as some of his very best!

1. “Oklahoma Swing” with Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire can make anything sound good. And considering that both of these powerhouse musicians are from Oklahoma, it makes sense that they would collaborate on an ode to The Sooner State.

2. “If It Weren’t For Him” with Rosanne Cash

Vince Gill has such a smooth tenor voice, doesn’t he? It really shows in this track with Johnny Cash’s daughter, Rosanne Cash. Their unique harmony adds some texture to the song. Coupled with the song’s emotional depth, this collaboration was a recipe for success.

3. “Take Me Down” with Little Big Town

Old country meets new country for this fantastic Vince Gill collaboration! The members of Little Big Town are known for their exceptional harmonies, and adding Vince Gill’s voice to the mix creates an even richer sound on “Take Me Down”. We wish there was more footage available of Gill and Little Big Town performing this song live, because one can only imagine how much energy they could bring to the stage with this high-velocity, powerful track.

4. “Don’t Rush” with Kelly Clarkson

Vince Gill has crossed genres a few times during his career. He’s performed and written tracks that span country, bluegrass, pop, and rock music. Not one to pigeonhole himself into one genre, it makes sense why this collaboration with Kelly Clarkson worked out so well. Both Gill and Clarkson are known for their powerhouse voices, and those talents are on full display on “Don’t Rush”. It’s also nice to hear a more modern production from Gill.

