4 John Michael Montgomery Songs That Will Always Be Classics (and Country Fans Remember Each One)

John Michael Montgomery played the final show of his career earlier this month, with his December 12 show in Lexington, Kentucky, capping off a legacy that began more than 30 years ago. In honor of his retirement, we’re taking a closer look at these four John Michael Montgomery songs, which will always be classics in country music.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Life’s A Dance”

“Life’s A Dance” is Montgomery’s debut single and the title track of his freshman album. Written by Allen Shamblin and Steve Seskin, the song is an uptempo, feel-good track that remains a favorite of 90s country music fans.

The song says, “Life’s a dance, you learn as you go / Sometimes you lead, sometimes you follow / Don’t worry ’bout what you don’t know / Life’s a dance, you learn as you go.”

“I Swear”

Gary Baker and Frank J. Myers are the songwriters of the romantic song, “I Swear”. Out on Montgomery’s sophomore Kickin’ It Up record, the song became a multi-week, No. 1 single for Montgomery.

“I Swear” has been used in countless weddings since it was released in 1993. The song says, “I swear / By the moon and stars in the sky / I’ll be there / I swear / Like the shadow that’s by your side / I’ll be there / For better or worse / ‘Til death do us part / I’ll love you with every beat of my heart / I swear.“

Montgomery earned his first of three Grammy nominations for “I Swear”. The song was nominated for Best Male Country Vocal Performance.

R&B group All-4-1 also had a hit single in 1995 with “I Swear”.

“Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident)”

Out in 1995, “Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident)” might be Montgomery’s most notable song. Written by Richard Fagan and Robb Royer, the song is on Montgomery’s eponymous third studio album. The humorous song tune gained notoriety because of the rapid-fire lyrics.

“Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident)” is about a man who falls in love with a woman while at an auction. The song says, “And I said / Hey pretty lady, won’t you give me a sign? / I’d give anything to make you mine o’ mine / I’ll do your biddin’ and be at your beck and call’ / Yeah, I’ve never seen anyone lookin’ so fine / Man, I gotta have her, she’s a one of a kind / I’m goin’ once, goin’ twice, I’m sold / To the lady in the second row / She’s an eight, she’s a nine, she’s a ten, I know / She’s got ruby red lips, blonde hair, blue eyes / And I’m about to bid my heart goodbye.”

“I Love The Way You Love Me”

“I Love The Way You Love Me” is John Michael Montgomery’s second single, and first No. 1 hit. Written by Victoria Shaw and Chuck Cannon, the sweet love song stayed at the top of the charts for three weeks.

“I Love The Way You Love Me” says, “I like the way your eyes dance when you laugh / And how you enjoy your two-hour bath / And how you convinced me to dance in the rain / With everyone watching like we were insane / But I love the way you love me / Strong and wild, slow and easy / Heart and soul, so completely / I love the way you love me.”

Photo by Beth Gwinn/Getty Images