John Michael Montgomery Bids Farewell to the Stage Ahead of Final Concert: “It’s Time To Go”

On Friday, John Michael Montgomery will take the stage for one last time. Having produced a career that lasted over three decades, the 60-year-old singer decided the moment had come to retire. Throughout his time in the spotlight, Montgomery recorded hits like “The Little Girl”, “I Love the Way You Love Me”, and “I Swear.” At the same time, he won several ACM and CMA awards. He was even nominated for Best Country Album at the Grammys in 1996 thanks to his self-titled album. Taking a moment to look back on the years, Montgomery shared a touching post about his final concert and legacy.

Growing up in Kentucky, Montgomery never forgot where his career started. And when it came to the end – he wanted to go back to where it all started. Sharing a post on Facebook, he wrote, “This Friday we are bringing the show home to the legendary, Rupp Arena! I have been touring for 30 years and I can’t think of a better way to close this chapter!“

The Real Reason John Michael Montgomery Wanted To Be A Country Singer

Scheduled for December 12, Montgomery will return to Lexington, Kentucky, for one last show that will showcase a legacy that will continue long after he exits the stage.

Having more than enough time to reflect on his career and the memories made along the way, Montgomery added in an interview, “All I can say is thank you for the support, and it’s tough to say goodbye, but it’s something that you just gotta go, ‘Thank y’all very much, but it’s time to go.’”

With Montgomery not wanting to overstay his welcome, the singer made sure to thank fans for continuing to support him over the years. Knowing his career would be nothing without them, he said, “I appreciate everything and all these years. It’s all about the fans for me anyway. You know, it ain’t about Nashville. It ain’t about any of that stuff for me.”

Although each singer had their own reasoning for pursuing a career in music, for Montgomery, it was all about entertaining. “It’s always been about getting onstage and watching the people enjoy what I do, and to be able to do this for a living for as long as I’ve been a kid growing up in the music business and to be where I’m able to be at today … it’s only because there were people out there that came to see me or I’d be without a job.”

When the curtain finally falls, Montgomery steps away with gratitude, leaving behind a legacy built on timeless songs, passion, and a connection with the people who believed in him.

(Photo by Beth Gwinn/Getty Images)