3 One-Hit Wonders From the 21st Century That Are Truly Timeless

When we consider one-hit wonder songs, we don’t always think about them being timeless. But when you go back through the history of one-hit wonders, you see that there are some tracks that truly do stand the test of time, that last well past their release dates. Some musicians really are just that talented and ahead of their own time.

Videos by American Songwriter

Now that we’re getting some distance from the year 2000, we can take a look at some of the songs—indeed, some of the one-hit wonders—released during the 21st century to see if they, too, have stood up to history. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 21st century that may just be timeless.

“Bad Day” by Daniel Powter from ‘Daniel Powter’ (2005)

No matter your mileage on this song, whether you think it’s the best one ever written or that it falls at another spot on the all-time list, why this track will likely live forever is due to its sentiment. As Daniel Powter sings about having a bad day, we all know what that’s like. He’s brilliant in how simply he encapsulates the idea.

“Crazy” by Gnarls Barkley from ‘St. Elsewhere’ (2006)

In the same way that every human being knows what it’s like to have a bad day, we all also know what it’s like to feel like you’re going a little mad. Sometimes you have to check yourself and make sure your brain hasn’t rattled too far one way or the other. That’s why this song is so relatable and, thus, likely timeless. Gnarls Barkley reminds us what it sounds like to go a little nutty.

“Somebody That I Used To Know” by Gotye ft. Kimbra from ‘Making Mirrors’ (2011)

Love. Breakups. Ugh. That sinking feeling that grows in your gut when a long relationship is over. Will you ever be loved again? Of course! But before that can happen, you have to listen to Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used To Know” about 1,000 times. It’s the consummate breakup track. And, thus, it’s a timeless one, too!

Photo by Oliver Gutfleisch/imageBROKER/Shutterstock