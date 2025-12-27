3 Classic Rock Bands With No. 1 LPs in 1982 That We Still Stan

When you look back on it, it’s easy to see that there was something unusual about the 1980s. But for every oddity the decade offered its music fans, there was also a sense of fun. Indeed, the 80s were weird, but they were also often a good time, musically speaking. Below, we wanted to explore that fact.

We wanted to dive into three classic rock albums that hit No. 1 in the 1980s that were both excellent and simply fun. More specifically, we wanted to look into three LPs from 1982, that year when the 80s really became the 80s. Indeed, these are three classic rock bands with No. 1 LPs in 1982 that we still stan.

‘Asia’ by Asia (1982)

When you think back on your favorite classic rock bands of the 1980s, Asia may not rush to mind, but the group’s 1982 self-titled LP hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Top 200 twice during that year, interrupted only briefly by Paul McCartney. Asia’s self-titled LP included major popular tracks of the era, including the harmony-rich “Heat Of The Moment”, which itself peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

‘Mirage’ by Fleetwood Mac (1982)

Fleetwood Mac knew how to write hit songs and release hit records. The British-born band boasted several throughout its career, including their 1982 LP, Mirage. That album included seminal tracks like “Gypsy” and “Love In Store”, which displayed both the timelessness of Fleetwood and their ability to change with the times. The 80s were different than the 70s and 60s, but that didn’t stop this group from succeeding no matter the year.

‘Business As Usual’ by Men At Work (1982)

As we noted above, the 80s were weird. Case in point: Men At Work. The band released their LP Business As Usual in 1982, and with it they earned a No. 1 on the Top 200. The record included tunes like “Who Can It Be Now?” and “Down Under”—you know, songs you love to belt out in the bar at midnight with 100 of your closest friends. No wonder the LP hit No. 1!

Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns