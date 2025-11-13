4 Life-Changing Classic Rock Songs I’ll Raise My Children On—Just Hear Me Out on the First One

Classic rock and kid-friendly haven’t often gone hand in hand—the hairspray debauchery of the 1980s comes to mind—but nevertheless, there are some classic rock cuts that I’d proudly raise my children (or, in my case, niece and nephews) on. Some music is just too good not to share. Other times, it comes with a powerful message to teach a kid how to become a kind and thoughtful adult. The best music comes with both.

Here are four of the best classic rock songs I’ll proudly be passing down to the kiddos in my life. And just hear me out on the first one, okay?

“Children of the Grave” by Black Sabbath

I know this comes across as pseudo-satirical, but there’s a good reason why I would raise a child on Black Sabbath’s 1971 track “Children of the Grave” from Master of Reality. Sure, maybe this one needs to be debuted around the 9th or 10th year, when doomy stoner metal is less likely to freak them out. But there’s a beautiful message to be found amidst all those guitar riffs and drum fills. Ozzy Osbourne’s lyrics warn of the importance of younger generations following a more positive path than their elders, one that steers clear of war and “atomic fear.”

“So, you children of the world, listen to what I say / If you want a better place to live in, spread the word today / Show the world that love is still alive, you must be brave / or you children of today are children of the grave.” (Okay, that last line’s foreboding. But maybe it makes it stick?)

“Another Brick in the Wall, pt. 2” by Pink Floyd

In addition to the importance of building a better world than the one they were born into, I also plan on imparting a healthy sense of rebellion in the kiddos in my life. Not an unreasonable amount, obviously. But a thoughtful, curious child is more likely to become an intelligent, curious adult. Thus, Pink Floyd’s “Another Brick in the Wall, pt. 2” from The Wall. A healthy questioning of authority can be a good thing—lovingly signed, a “cool aunt” that gets to return her kiddos to their mom and dad.

“We don’t need no education / We don’t need no thought control / No dark sarcasm in the classroom / Teachers, leave them kids alone.”

“Peaceful Easy Feeling” by The Eagles

Not every song on my list of classic rock songs I’d raise children on is an anti-authoritarian, anti-war anthem, although I don’t blame you if yours is. Being a kid is awesome in a lot of ways, as every burnt-out adult can likely attest to at various points throughout the workweek. Sometimes, the best music to raise children on is the music that makes you feel happy, at peace, and optimistic—no matter what The Dude from The Big Lebowski says.

“I gotta peaceful easy feeling, and I know you won’t let me down / ‘Cause I’m already standing on the ground.”

“Barracuda” by Heart

When they’re a little older, the kiddos can learn about how Heart wrote “Barracuda” to combat the creepy men of the music industry. Besides being an objectively great song, it also sends a powerful message, especially to young girls, about the importance of standing up for yourself and not letting people belittle or condescend you because of your gender (a good lesson for anyone, honestly).

“And if the real thing don’t do the trick / You better make up something quick / You gonna burn, burn, burn, burn, burn to the wick / ooh, barracuda.”

