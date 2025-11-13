On This Day in 1974, Dolly Parton Topped the Country Chart With a Single That Helped Shape Her Iconic Brand—From Television to Dollywood

On this day (November 13) in 1974, Dolly Parton was at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with “Love Is Like a Butterfly.” It was Parton’s third consecutive chart-topping single and her fourth overall. More importantly, it was the beginning of Parton’s use of butterfly imagery in her branding. Later, the colorful insect would become a staple of her design choices in Dollywood and beyond.

Parton released her first singles in the late 1950s. However, it would be more than a decade before she found consistent chart success. She found her first No. 1 in 1970 with “Joshua.” The rest of the decade saw her release multiple top 10 singles, including “Coat of Many Colors,” “Touch Your Woman,” and “Sweet Summer Lovin’.” However, the middle of the decade saw her reach new heights of success with a string of chart-toppers.

Parton’s reign over the country chart began in 1973 with “Jolene,” followed by “I Will Always Love You” early the next year. After releasing two career-defining songs, she topped the chart again with the title track from Love Is Like a Butterfly. She landed her fourth consecutive chart-topper with “The Bargain Store” in 1975.

Dolly Parton and the Butterfly

Nearly anything with Dolly Parton’s name on it features a butterfly. For instance, the W in all of the Dollywood branding is a butterfly. Over the years, she has explained her connection to the symbol.

“I use the butterfly symbol because I think a snail would look pretty stupid hanging up there,” she joked during a fan Q&A session. “I have always loved butterflies, ever since I was a little bitty girl,” she added, more seriously. “I’ve always loved them because they seem so harmless and gentle. I’ve always kind of related to them. They’re very colorful and they’re not out to hurt anybody,” Parton explained.

“I used to chase butterflies off into the woods and get lost,” she recalled in a recent interview with Hello! Magazine. “Mom would get so mad and have to come find me,” she added.

Featured Image by CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images