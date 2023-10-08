4 Movies and TV Shows for Taylor Swift Fans

Swifties are always looking for a way to connect with Taylor Swift. From listening to her music non-stop to watching her in her various acting roles, die-hard fans can’t get enough of Swift in their lives.

If you’re looking for more ways to connect with the pop star try watching the movies and TV shows below. From Letters to Juliet to The Summer I Turned Pretty, these four bits of media are fodder for Swift fans.

1. Letters to Juliet

The 2010 film Letters to Juliet made use of Swift’s “Love Story” on its soundtrack. The film follows a journalist who stumbles on the heart-touching story of a long-lost lover. The plot unfolds in the heart of Verona, the home of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. Naturally, Swift’s hit was the perfect choice to soundtrack the climax of this rom-com.

2. The Summer I Turned Pretty

Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty is a love letter to Swift’s discography. Season two of the hit show featured nine Swift songs alone. Many of the pop star’s biggest hits play perfectly with the love triangle in the show. The author of the novel the show is based on, Jenny Han, said it was her “No. 1 dream, to get one of her songs on this show.” Her dream has come true and then some.

3. Grey’s Anatomy

Swift loves her cats. One of her many pets, a Scottish Fold, was named after the main character of the hit medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. Swift is such a fan of the show that she asked Ellen Pompeo to star in her star-studded music video for Bad Blood.

4. Love Actually

Swift once called Love Actually one of her favorite films. Though it’s a little early to start diving into Christmas movies, make sure you add this one to your rotation once the holidays come around.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV)