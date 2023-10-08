Lainey Wilson Says She’s Ready to Record Love Songs That Show “I’m a Strong Woman and I Got a Man Who’s OK with It”

Since rising to stardom, country singer Lainey Wilson has kept her private life private. No one knew if she was single or seeing someone until May. The “Watermelon Moonshine” singer shocked fans when she walked the red carpet at the ACM Awards with former NFL player Devlin Hodges. They were further surprised to learn that the couple had been together for more than two years.

Recently, Wilson appeared on Audacy’s Katie & Company to talk about what’s next in her career. During the chat, she revealed that she plans to record new music soon. More specifically, she plans to record some love songs inspired by her and Hodges’ relationship.

“I’m ready to get in the studio and cut more music,” Wilson said when asked about her next single. “I’m gettin’ back in there in November and cuttin’ a few, I’m ready to just crank ‘em out,” she continued.

Then, Wilson expanded on what kind of songs she plans to take to the studio. “I do feel like it’s going to show a different side of me,” she said of her new material. Expanding on that, she added, “I am in love which is weird for me that I’m actually able to write those kinds of songs.”

However, fans shouldn’t worry that Wilson is going to completely change her style. The love songs she has aren’t the saccharine-sweet kind. “I will say that I don’t think I’ll ever be the kind of love songwriter that’s going to be like mushy gushy,” she said. Wilson doesn’t plan to pour her heart out on her upcoming songs.

Instead, she said, “I think it’s going to be more kind of like, ‘I’m a strong woman and I’ve got a man who’s OK with it’ kind of thing. I’m excited to share this side of my life.”

Wilson plans to get into the studio in November. As a result, fans may get to hear a new side of the singer early next year. However, she didn’t give a definite timeline. Until then, fans will have to wait–in the truck or otherwise–while she works her studio magic.

Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic