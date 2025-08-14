4 Must-Have Country Albums of the 1970s That You’ve Never Heard

The 1970s were a great time for country music. The decade saw the release of a stack of unforgettable albums from some of the biggest names in the business. Red Headed Stranger, Honky Tonk Heroes, Jolene, Coal Miner’s Daughter, and many more were released between 1970 and 1979. However, there are plenty of must-have LPs that most modern country fans have never heard.

The releases listed below are some of the best and most overlooked country albums from the 1970s. Some of them have been overshadowed by the artist’s other works. Others are from artists who have been largely forgotten by modern fans. All of them are top-notch country and must-have additions to any record collection.

1. Silk Purse by Linda Ronstadt (1970)

After her old band, the Stone Poneys, split, Linda Ronstadt embarked on her solo career. By the early 1970s, she had made the jump from folk music to a seamless blend of country and pop. Her sophomore album, Pink Purse, saw her coming into her own and getting comfortable with her new sound.

Highlights of the album include renditions of “Lovesick Blues,” “Mental Revenge,” and “Will You Love Me Tomorrow.”

2. All I Ever Meant to Do Was Sing by Johnny Rodriguez (1973)

The late, great Johnny Rodriguez was one of the biggest country stars of the 1970s. Unfortunately, he is largely overlooked by modern audiences. As a result, genre fans everywhere are missing out on a stack of timeless albums, including his sophomore release, All I Ever Meant to Do Was Sing.

Highlights here include country classics “That’s the Way Love Goes,” “Good Lord Knows I Tried,” and “Ridin’ My Thumb to Mexico.”

3. Viva Terlingua by Jerry Jeff Walker (1973)

If you’re only going to have one Jerry Jeff Walker album in your collection, it should be this one. Recorded live at the Luckenbach Dancehall in Luckenbach, Texas, Viva Terlingua is one of the best Outlaw Country albums of the 1970s. The nine-track collection showcases Walker’s songwriting, singing, progressive style, and humor.

Highlights from this album include “Gettin’ By,” “Up Against the Wall, Redneck Mother,” and “Sangria Wine.”

4. Old No. 1 by Guy Clark (1975)

Guy Clark is one of the most influential songwriters in modern country music. He is widely hailed as one of the originators of the Americana genre, and his songs have been covered by countless artists. His debut record, Old No. 1, is a shining example of why the 1970s were such a great time for country music. The fact that more people haven’t familiarized themselves with his work is a crying shame.

Must-hear tracks from this album include “L.A. Freeway,” “Let Him Roll,” “Like a Coat from the Cold,” and “Desperados Waiting for a Train.”

Featured Image by Ed Perlstein/Redferns/Getty Images