4 Nostalgic Rock Songs From the 1960s That Will Warm Your Bones in Autumn

Rock music, at least outside of rock and roll, was still in its infancy in the 1960s. Still, a ton of genre-changing rock music debuted in that decade, and more than a few songs from the era are perfect for a fall-themed playlist. Let’s dive into just a few rock songs from the 1960s that are perfect for autumn!

“Autumn Almanac” by The Kinks

“Autumn Almanac” by The Kinks leans more toward pop than rock, but this Ray Davies-penned tune still deserves a spot on this list. Released in 1967, this non-album single is perfectly suited for autumn. Surprisingly, this song charted very well in the UK (it reached No. 3 on the UK Singles chart), but did not chart at all on the Hot 100 in the US.

“Leaves That Are Green” by Simon & Garfunkel

Few genres are as perfect for a fall playlist as folk rock. “Leaves That Are Green” is one such folk rock song that could add some life to any autumn-themed playlist. This tune was originally released by Paul Simon on his 1965 solo record, The Paul Simon Songbook. It was later recorded with Art Garfunkel for Sounds Of Silence in 1966. And I have to admit, I love the 1966 version quite a bit. The whole of that album is perfect for fall, really.

“The Autumn Stone” by Small Faces

Autumn’s in the title, after all. This title track from the English rock band Small Faces’ 1969 album is a real treat from start to finish. “The Autumn Stone” was both written and sung by Steve Marriott and was originally released on the compilation album In Memoriam earlier that year.

“Ramble On” by Led Zeppelin

This 1969 classic from Led Zeppelin isn’t about autumn specifically, but it does paint a pretty picture of a lover leaving in the cold, crisp night.

The leaves are falling all around, time I was on my way

Thanks to you, I’m much obliged for such a pleasant stay

But now it’s time for me to go, the autumn moon lights my way.

Pure poetry, in my opinion. This entry on our list of 1960s rock songs that are perfect for an autumn playlist comes from the legendary record Led Zeppelin II.

