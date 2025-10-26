From Incense to Tequila: ‘The Road’ Contestants Reveal Their Pre-Show Rituals

The Road contestants know how to get themselves ready to perform. In a post to the CBS series’ official Instagram account, a few of the competing singers revealed what they tell themselves each night before they take the stage.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I have a pre-show ritual that I do,” Cassidy Daniels said. “I pretty much just float around, listen to my favorite songs I’m obsessed with at the time.”

Daniels, who also burns incense before each gig, said all of those things help her “really put my whole body on an axis and just make sure I’m good, zen, and loose for the show.”

Britnee Kellogg said she uses positive affirmations, telling herself to “go kill it” before each performance. Meanwhile, Adam Sanders keeps it practical, reminding himself to remember lyrics and keep in mind “all the experience that I’ve had.”

“First, it starts with a shot of tequila,” Jon Wood said of his pre-show routine. “Also, [I tell myself to] just to go out there and have fun, not to get in my head too much. When I get in my head, I get nervous, I get thinking too much about the crowd. I always tell myself that the crowd’s going to be different every night.”

What to Know About ‘The Road’

The Road follows 12 singers as the travel the country, opening up shows for Keith Urban.

At each stop, the live audience votes to determine who continues on in the competition and who goes home. All the while, the contestants have the help of producer Blake Shelton and tour manager Gretchen Wilson.

“What this does is it highlights the behind-the-scenes of what it takes to tour and open for a national touring artist like Keith Urban,” Sanders told American Songwriter. “We’re playing to new fans every single night at different venues. They’re going to give you an inside look at what it takes to rehearse the songs to the band, build set arrangements, song selection, all the things that it takes to go into the show.”

The last person standing will win a massive prize: a set at the iconic Mane Stage at Stagecoach Country Music Festival 2026, $250,000 cash, and a recording contract.

“All of those things are incredible. The money is cool, but it’s not why I do this. That’s sort of the afterthought,” Sanders said. “But to be a part of a festival like Stagecoach, that’s what you dream of. That is the pinnacle of performance. Just the opportunity of being able to go for something like that as the prize, that is why we all do this.”

Daniels agreed, stating, “There ain’t no artist in town that doesn’t want to win these things.”

The Road airs Sundays on CBS.

Photo by Lauren “Lo” Smith/CBS