4 Nostalgic Songs From 1975 With Truly Memorable Lyrics

In 1975, the iconic music of the 70s was in full swing. Included in the decade are these four amazing songs. All out in 1975, they each likely became hits because of their truly memorable lyrics.

“I Write The Songs” by Barry Manilow

Play video

There may not be a more nostalgic song from 1975 than Barry Manilow’s “I Write The Songs”. Written by Bruce Johnson, “I Write The Songs” appears on Manilow’s Tryin’ To Get The Feelin’ album.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I Write The Songs” is an ironic release for Manilow, since he wrote most of his music, but not this one. “I Write The Songs” says, “My home lies deep within you / And I’ve got my own place in your soul / Now when I look out through your eyes / I’m young again, even tho’ I’m very old / I write the songs that make the whole world sing / I write the songs of love and special things, I write the songs that make the young girls cry / I write the songs, I write the songs.”

“Love Is A Rose” by Linda Ronstadt

Play video

“Love Is A Rose” is written by Neil Young, who first released his version of the song in 1974. One year later, Linda Ronstadt put her own spin on the tune, making it a moderate hit.

A cautionary tale, “Love Is A Rose” says, “I wanna see what’s never been seen / I wanna live that age-old dream / Come on boy let’s go together / Let’s take the best right now / Love is a rose but you better not pick it / Only grows when it’s on the vine / Handful of thorns and you’ll know you’ve missed it / Lose your love when you say the word mine.“

“Shining Star” by Earth, Wind & Fire

Play video

Earth, Wind & Fire’s first No. 1 single was “Shining Star”. Band members Maurice White, Larry Dunn, and Philip Bailey are the writers of the feel-good tune. “Shining Star” appears on their That’s The Way Of The World record.

“Shining Star” says, “Yeah, hey / When you wish upon a star / Your dreams will take you very far, yeah / But when you wish upon a dream / Life ain’t always what it seems, oh yeah / What’d you see on a night so clear / In the sky so very dear / You’re a shining star, no matter who you are / Shining bright to see what you could truly be / What you could truly be.”

“Rhinestone Cowboy”

Play video

One of Glen Campbell’s most successful songs, “Rhinestone Cowboy” is the title track of a record Campbell also released in 1975. A crossover hit for Campbell, the song was written by Larry Weiss. Weiss first released his version of “Rhinestone Cowboy” in 1974.

The song says, “Like a rhinestone cowboy / Riding out on a horse in a star-spangled rodeo / Like a rhinestone cowboy / Getting cards and letters from people I don’t even know / And offers comin’ over the phone.”

Photo by Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images