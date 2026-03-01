3 of the Most Perfectly Written R&B Lyrics of the 20th Century

In the mood for some seriously good R&B lyrics? The following three songs, each of which embodies a different era of R&B, will likely scratch your itch. Let’s take a look at just a few R&B songs with some of the most perfectly written lyrics ever.

“Is It A Crime” by Sade

“Is it a crime? / Is it a crime? / That I still want you / And I want you to want me, too.”

Nobody did 1980s R&B quite like Sade. Back when Sade was a band and not just the solo magic of Sade Adu, “Is It A Crime” was a massive hit. Released in 1985, this jazzy, soulful tune was a No. 32 hit on the Adult Contemporary chart in the US. Surprisingly, it didn’t quite make it to the Hot 100, despite being one of Sade’s most well-known songs in retrospect.

“I Refuse” by Aaliyah

“And I refuse, I refuse to let you walk back through that door / I refuse, I refuse to let you hurt me anymore / And I refuse, I refuse to continue to ignore / The fact I fell to the floor the day you walked out my door.”

We lost Aaliyah far too soon. But at the very least, we got some gorgeous R&B and neo soul tunes before her untimely death in 2001. Her self-titled album, which features “I Refuse”, was released mere months before the plane accident that would claim her life. And this specific song, which was not released as a single, remains a beloved “deep cut” of sorts among fans. A thorough listen will show you why. This song has some seriously beautiful lines, made even more beautiful by Aaliyah’s stunning delivery.

Considering Aaliyah took several years to write and record, starting in 1998, I’ll go ahead and include it on this list of 20th-century tunes regardless.

“Shining Star” by Earth, Wind & Fire

“So, if you find yourself in need / Why don’t you listen / To these words of heed / Be a giant or grain of sand / Words of wisdom / Yes I can.”

How about some soulful disco-tinged R&B from the 1970s? Released in 1975, Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Shining Star” became a pretty hefty hit. It also earned the group a Grammy for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. The song was a No. 1 hit on the Hot Soul Singles and Hot 100 charts, and would later be sampled by countless hip-hop artists in the 21st century. And the whole of the song features some of the finest R&B lyrics of its era, a la Maurice White, Larry Dunn, and Philip Bailey.

Photo by Jacques Langevin/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images