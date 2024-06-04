Watch The Rolling Stones Perform Their Country-Rock Classic “Dead Flowers” with Country Star Tyler Childers

The Rolling Stones rocked Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on Monday, June 4, and they threw in a little twang for good measure. The show featured a 19-song set that included the tour debut of the legendary British band’s 1971 country-rock classic “Dead Flowers.”

For the performance, frontman Mick Jagger invited the support act, country singer/songwriter Tyler Childers, to join The Stones onstage. Childers contributed some harmony vocals and shared lead with Jagger for one of the verses, while strumming an acoustic guitar.

This marked the first time the band had played “Dead Flowers” since a July 2022 show near Lyon, France. Jagger hinted that The Stones might be dusting off the song for their Hackney Diamonds tour when he recently posted a video of him rehearsing “Dead Flowers” with the band’s backing singers on his Instagram page.

The Orlando show also featured the tour debut of The Stones’ psychedelic gem “She’s a Rainbow,” which was a Top-30 hit for the band in 1967. The song was chosen for the band to play by a fan vote. Before kicking into the tune, Jagger quipped, “Oh dear, I don’t know if I remember it. I’ll give it a go.”

The last time the band performed “She’s a Rainbow” was in June 2022 at Hyde Park in London.

The Stones’ Post-Show Message

The Rolling Stones posted a photo gallery from the Orlando concert on their social media pages after the show. The post also included a note that read, “Amazing night in Florida! Thank you Orlando … Special thanks to [Tyler Childers] for joining on Dead Flowers!”

Fans Share Reactions to The Stones’ Orlando Concert

The Stones’ message prompted a bunch of fans who attended the concert to share their reactions in the comments section of the band’s Instagram.

“Phenomenal set list and show!” write one fan. “Thank you!! Flew from CT to Florida to cross on item off my bucket list!!”

Another posted, “Thanks for the amazing show. Coming from Patagonia Argentina … [it’s] a dream come true … thanks again … what a show.”

A third fan commented, “You guys just get better with age!! Thanks for another great show! Keep on Rockin’.”

About The Rolling Stones’ 2024 Tour

The Rolling Stones’ 2024 Hackney Diamonds tour is plotted out through a July 21 concert in Ridgefield, Missouri. The band’s next concert is scheduled for Friday, June 7, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Tickets for the shows are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images; Photo by Sam Waxman