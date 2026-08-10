4 of the Best First No. 1 Hits of 80s Pop Music

The 80s were full of artists that came out with a bang. Here are four of the best No. 1 hits of 80s pop that were also artists’ first No. 1 tunes.

“Billie Jean” by Michael Jackson

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“Billie Jean” was the first of what would be 13 solo No. 1 hits for Michael Jackson. He’d already had No. 1 success with songs from the Jackson 5 like “I Want You Back”, “ABC”, and others, but this was his first time topping the charts on his own.

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“Billie Jean” takes inspiration from Jackson’s early experiences with fame and fans. It’s often debated if the “Billie Jean” character was a real woman or not.

“With Or Without You” by U2

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This song went No. 1 in both the US and Canada. It details the juxtaposition that often comes with letting go of things and moving on to better.

“‘With or Without You’ has a lot of ‘yearn’ in it,” lead singer Bono said of this song to Daniel Lanois. “What I get from it is you’re ready to accept but you’re ready to leave something behind, much like life itself. Something comes your way but there’s a sacrifice and you have to leave something else behind.”

“Heaven” by Bryan Adams

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There’s just something special about this Bryan Adams song. Fun fact: the singer’s first No. 1 single was actually heavily influenced by the song “Faithfully” by Journey. Adams had toured with Journey before this song was ever made. He even used the band’s drummer in a recording session for the song. Since both tracks have a similar otherworldly feel, it makes sense that one was inspired by the other.

“Bette Davis Eyes” by Kim Carnes

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“Bette Davis Eyes” was Kim Carnes’ first and only No. 1 hit. It won the 1982 Grammy Awards for Song of the Year and Record of the Year and maintained its position on the Billboard chart for five weeks.

Apparently, real-life actress Bette Davis wrote letters to the writers of the song, thanking them for not only making her a part of modern history but also for making her grandson think she was cool.

Photo by: Patrick Ford/Redferns