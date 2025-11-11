4 of the Best Guitarists in Country Music

There are countless country artists to choose from for this list. The guitar is the default instrument of country singers, at least in modern times. While almost all country singers have a knack for the guitar, there are a few who have risen above the crowd. Below, find four country singers whose talent on the six-string speaks for itself.

Charlie Worsham

Mississippi native Charlie Worsham is a musician’s musician. The country award circuit consistently fetes him and is deserving of every trophy he’s been nominated for. Though many casual country listeners may not know him, they’ve likely crossed paths with him a time or two.

Worsham has played guitar for a plethora of big names, including Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Riley Green, Old Crow Medicine Show, and Carrie Underwood. All the while, he’s built an enticing solo career. His guitar skill is a throughline between his work with others and his more personal efforts.

Lindsay Ell

Lindsay Ell blurs the line between rockstar and country singer. While her songs are country radio fodder, her guitar playing is more akin to that of a rock great. She can shred with the best of them while singing sweetly about love and heartache like many of her country peers.

From simple melodies to hypnotizing solos, Ell has one of the most in-your-face guitar talents in country today.

Keith Urban

When you think of guitar playing and country music, Keith Urban is likely one of the first people to come to mind. He’s never too far from his chosen instrument. It’s a part of his silhouette at this point.

But, it’s certainly not a prop. Urban has delivered some of the most memorable guitar lines in modern country history. There’s a reason his name is tied to the instrument. The association is unlikely to go anywhere anytime soon.

Glen Campbell

Elvis Presley was once so impressed with Glen Campbell’s guitar playing that he more or less asked for a lesson from him. If that doesn’t speak to Campbell’s prowess, I don’t know what does.

But you don’t even need another legendary performer to vouch for Campbell’s instrumentation to understand its merits. It’s plain to hear that Campbell had a mastery of the guitar. His songs certainly benefited from it. Few country discographies are as rife with intriguing and unique guitar riffs as Campbell’s is.

(Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)