Luke Combs Goes Acoustic With a Fan-Favorite Unreleased Song Penned From the Perspective of a Soldier Writing a Letter to His Wife During War

All around the country, people took a moment to celebrate Veterans Day and to honor those who served in the United States military. Throughout the day, cities offered parades, special deals, and even free meals to former service members. And wanting to give his thanks to veterans, Luke Combs decided to give a special performance of “Ever Mine.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Although Combs has more than a few hit songs to pick from, “Ever Mine” seemed like the perfect fit for Veterans Day. Written alongside Hailey Whitters and Charlie Worsham, the song followed the perspective of a soldier at war. Not knowing if he would live to see the next day, the soldier decided to write letters to his wife back home.

Throughout the song, the lyrics featured, “My dearest darling/I miss you more than words can tell/I hope the garden’s growing tall/You’re in good spirits and good health/We’ve traveled far now/With a long way to go still/I know not yet when I’ll return or if I ever will.”

[RELATED: Luke Combs Is “Back in the Saddle” and Back Atop the Charts With His 19th No. 1 on Country Airplay]

Fans Want An Official Release From Luke Combs

Highlighting the pain of uncertainty and the sting of lost love, Combs captioned the post, writing, “In honor of Veterans Day tomorrow, here’s ‘Ever Mine.’ We wrote this from the perspective of a soldier writing a letter to his wife during war without knowing if he’ll ever see her again. Love this one a lot.”

Already gaining over 72,000 likes, fans couldn’t get enough of Combs and the meaning behind “Ever Mine.”

“Undoubtedly one of the best songwriters of his generation and not just in country music. Luke, you’re amazing .” “One of my favorites for a long time—would be my favorite if he ever releases it!” “As a military spouse myself.. this needs to be recorded and released.” “Genuinely been in love with this song for so long…this HAS to be recorded.”

Fans loved the performance, but many were quick to note their one frustration – Combs still hasn’t officially released the song. Although it is unclear if he ever will, fans can watch the entire performance on YouTube.

As one fan noted, “Been waiting 5 years for this to be released, my favorite song by you!”

While fans continue to hope for an official release, the message behind “Ever Mine” already found its purpose – serving as a reminder of the sacrifices service members and their families make every day, and honoring the love, fear, and strength that come with waiting for someone to come home.

(Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)