4 of the Best Outlaw Country Albums From the 1970s and Beyond

Some of the best country albums are outlaw country albums. The bulk of the outlaw movement took place during a pivotal time in the genre’s history. Some of the artists we call legends today were rising to fame at the time. Their longevity can be chalked up to the creative freedom they found under the outlaw umbrella. However, some modern artists are keeping that spirit alive.

Before we talk about the best outlaw country albums, we should establish what that word means. Outlaw country doesn’t necessarily have anything to do with breaking the law. Sure, there are songs about substance abuse, robbery, and all manner of debauchery. That’s not the point, though. As Waylon Jennings famously pointed out, being an “outlaw” was about making authentic music, no matter what label executives and radio programmers thought was right. In short, it’s all about freedom.

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Honky Tonk Heroes – Waylon Jennings (1973)

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Waylon Jennings’ 1973 album Honky Tonk Heroes isn’t just one of the best outlaw country albums ever pressed. It’s also widely considered to be the first. Most of the songs were written or co-written by a then-unknown songwriter named Billy Joe Shaver from Texas. Additionally, Jennings insisted on using his road band instead of studio musicians while recording it. The result is a classic album packed with great tunes.

Standout Tracks: “Honky Tonk Heroes,” “Ain’t No God in Mexico,” “Low Down Freedom”

Viva Terlingua – Jerry Jeff Walker (1973)

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Jerry Jeff Walker never found mainstream success like Waylon Jennings or Willie Nelson. He did, however, record one of the best albums to come out of the outlaw country movement. He recorded Viva Terlingua live at the dance hall in Luckenbach, Texas. The result was a collection of songs that allowed Walker’s personality and his band’s chemistry to shine.

Standout Tracks: “Gettin’ By,” “Up Against the Wall, Redneck Mother,” “London Homesick Blues”

Red Headed Stranger – Willie Nelson (1975)

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Red Headed Stranger is a required addition to any conversation about the best albums in outlaw country history. It was Willie Nelson’s first No. 1 album and contained “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain,” his first No. 1 single. If not for the creative control that Nelson fought for in his contract negotiations with Columbia Records, it would have never seen the light of day. Label executives hated it. They thought it was a collection of demos and wanted to refuse to release it. In short, it’s kind of the definition of an outlaw album.

Standout Tracks: “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain,” “Hands on the Wheel,” “Time of the Preacher”

Highway Queen – Nikki Lane (2017)

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It’s safe to say that Nikki Lane’s Highway Queen is one of, if not the best, outlaw country albums of the 21st century. While many artists are out there keeping the old outlaw spirit alive, no one does it like Lane. Give this album one spin, and you’ll understand why they call her the First Lady of Outlaw Country.

Standout tracks: “700,000 Rednecks,” “Send the Sun,” “Forever Lasts Forever”

Featured Image by Charlie Gillett/Redferns