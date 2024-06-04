4 of the Best Pop-Rock One-Hit Wonders From the Early 2000s

The early aughts were quite the breeding ground for new artists. The introduction of the internet as a staple in households and recording studios alike made it possible for small musicians with little in the way of connections to make it big online. However, a lot of pop-rock bands only saw one chart-topping hit during this era. Let’s explore some of the best pop-rock one-hit wonders from the early 2000s.

1. “Hey There Delilah” by the Plain White T’s

This whimsical little indie track was oddly controversial when it was released. Some loved it, some hated it. However, a lot of that hate may have stemmed from the fact that “Hey There Delilah” was inescapable. It was played everywhere, and even the most niche radio stations couldn’t offer a reprieve to listeners who were sick of the 2006 pop-rock song. It reached no. 1 on the US Pop 100 chart, and the band hasn’t seen that same level of success since.

2. “Bad Day” by Daniel Powter

Like “Hey There Delilah”, this song, while excellent, became insufferable with all the airplay it got in 2005. The pop-rock hit made it to no. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and got Daniel Powter a lot of attention. His career is still active, but he has been unsuccessful in releasing a song as chart-topping as “Bad Day”. He was also recently on Canada’s Got Talent.

3. “Ocean Avenue” by Yellowcard

“Ocean Avenue” was one of the best pop-rock one-hit wonders from the early 2000s. It’s become a cult classic that can instantly transport the listener back to 2003. Even though it got an insane amount of airplay, it didn’t get old. In fact, it’s still loved to this day. “Ocean Avenue” made it to the Top 40, but Yellowcard has struggled to release a similar chart-topping hit.

4. “United States Of Whatever” by Liam Lynch

Alright, we had to throw a wildcard on here. “United States Of Whatever” is technically a pop-rock song, with some blues, punk, and comedy rock influences. The 2002 hit peaked at no. 1 in the UK and no. 6 in Australia. It even made it to the Top 40 on the US Alt Songs chart. The song is still very much legendary, but Liam Lynch went on to become a music video director and hasn’t released a hit song since.

Photo by Toni Anne Barson Archive

