Niall Horan‘s latest album, The Show, speaks to his talent as a songwriter. The tracklist is rife with relatable, emotionally effecting songs. One of the most touching songs on the album is “Never Grow Up.” Uncover the meaning behind this ode to lasting relationships, below.

Behind the Meaning of Niall Horan’s “Never Grow Up”

Never wanna be like them

Talkin’ over coffee, but we sayin nothin’

Both of us forgettin’ how we once were friends

In another life, mm

It’s one thing to stay in a relationship, it’s another to find consistent fulfillment in it–at least that’s what Horan says in “Never Grow Up.” In the opening lines, Horan lists off his “dont’s” in his relationship. Overachingly, he doesn’t want it to grow stale. Speaking to his partner, he warns against Both of us forgettin’ how we once were friends / In another life.

I hope we still dance like we’re fallin’ in love

Hope we still drink like we’re back in the pub

Hope we grow old, but we never grow up

Hope we still fight over bands that we love

Hope we still cry ’cause we’re laughin’ too much

Hope we grow old, but we never grow up

In the chorus, he moves on to more positive thoughts. He lists off his “wants” for a relationship, all of which include keeping a fresh, youthful perspective on love. Hope we still cry ’cause we’re laughin’ too much / Hope we grow old, but we never grow up, he sings.

According to Horan, the inspiration for this song comes from seeing the parents of his girlfriend still “obsessed with each other” after being married for years. Horan, who comes from a divorced family, hopes to emulate the long-lasting love he’s seen elsewhere.

I think that we could be like that

Every single Sunday in our Sunday best

Laughin’ over nothin’ with a full wine glass

While I look in her eyes,

Oh, when I’m with you, yeah, it all makes sense

