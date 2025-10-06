3 Forgotten and Lost Songs From 1969 I Bet You Don’t Remember

There are way too many forgotten songs that have been lost to time from the 1960s. The tail-end of that decade was packed with legendary music, so that comes as no surprise. I think we should revisit at least a few somewhat forgotten songs from 1969, don’t you? Let’s take a look at just three songs from that year that deserve way more love today!

Videos by American Songwriter

“Smile A Little Smile For Me” by The Flying Machine

This debut hit from The Flying Machine was quite a successful release for the short-lived bubblegum pop and rock outfit. “Smile A Little Smile For Me” ended up being their only Top 40 hit in the US, peaking at No. 5. And what a song to be known for. This gem of a pop-rock song follows the story of a young woman struggling with a breakup, and it’s honestly quite an uplifting song for anyone in her situation.

“Laughing” by The Guess Who

This gem from The Guess Who was all the rage back in 1969, but I just don’t hear it in the wild as much as I used to. But if you remember this song like the back of your hand, I’m not very surprised. “Laughing” was a huge hit in Canada, where it peaked at No. 1 on the Top Singles chart and No. 3 on the Adult Contemporary chart. It also made it to No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the States. The song is now known as one of the band’s signature songs, complete with a previously hard-to-find music video that was in “lost song” limbo for a few years.

“My Whole World Ended (The Moment You Left Me)” by David Ruffin

How about some soothing soul music to close out our list of forgotten songs from 1969? “My Whole World Ended (The Moment You Left Me)” by David Ruffin dropped in January of 1969. It became yet another Motown Records hit that year. The song peaked at No. 9 on the Hot 100 and did even better on the R&B Singles chart. “Walk Away From Love” from 1975 would be Ruffin’s only other song to match the success of “My Whole World Ended”.

Photo via the album cover for The Flying Machine’s “Smile A Little Smile For Me” single