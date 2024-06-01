4 of the Best Country Duos of All Time

The country music world has fostered quite a few dynamic duos through the years. There are many more that deserve recognition other than the following four pairs. However, these eight country stars have left their mark on country music in very substantial ways through their pairings. Many of them have passed their career peaks or since disbanded, but their legacy still lives on. Let’s take a look at four of the best country duos of all time!

1. Sugarland

Sugarland catapulted to the top of the country charts shortly after their debut in 2004. Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush had incredible chemistry on stage, and their recorded works (like the 2006 platinum album Enjoy the Ride) have endured the test of time. Fans only got to enjoy the band for about seven years, but they’ve since made a comeback that looks promising.

2. The Judds

We can’t talk about the best country duos of all time without mentioning The Judds! This mother-daughter group composed of Naomi Judd and Wynonna Judd was massively successful through the 1980s before Naomi retired in 1991. They occasionally performed live up until Naomi’s tragic death in 2022, but Wynonna has since launched a very successful solo career.

3. Brooks & Dunn

Brooks & Dunn have stood the test of time. They’ve even seen a resurgence in popularity in recent years, and it makes sense why. They were the dynamic duo of traditional country throughout the 1990s, and they even won an Entertainer of the Year award as a duo three separate times.

4. Montgomery Gentry

If you listened to country music in the early aughts, Montgomery Gentry was absolutely everywhere. Their specific mix of country and rock resonated with listeners at a time when country-pop tunes dominated the airwaves. Eddie Montgomery and Troy Gentry weren’t everybody’s cup of tea, but their fanbase was pretty substantial. Unfortunately, the duo disbanded for good after the tragic death of Gentry in 2018.

