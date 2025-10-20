4 of the Most Essential Fiddle Moments in Country Music History

The fiddle is often used as an accent in songs and less as the central instrument. However, there are a few country songs that give the fiddle the spotlight. Find four of the most essential fiddle moments in country music below.

“The Devil Went Down to Georgia” (Charlie Daniels Band)

We couldn’t start this list anywhere else. For a majority of the population, Charlie Daniels‘ “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” is synonymous with fiddle playing. No song highlights the instrument as boldly as this one.

In this country classic, Daniels tells the story of a young fiddle player who challenges the devil to a musical duel. The subtext of this song pits country music against the growing influence of rock n’ roll. It’s a cleverly written track that has received its due praise. Fiddle music has seldom become as beloved as this song.

“Amarillo By Morning” (George Strait)

Texas and fiddle playing have always gone hand in hand. George Strait, being the Texas icon he is, couldn’t get away without incorporating the instrument into his music. The most famous example of fiddle playing in Strait’s discography is “Amarillo By Morning.”

The opening fiddle trill in this country classic is somber, but it has a cinematic edge that keeps listeners coming back again and again. The fiddle playing in this Strait song is the backbone of the hit as a whole.

“Travelin’ Soldier” (The Chicks)

The fiddle solo in “Travelin’ Soldier” acts as a funeral march for the titular character. It helps to give the story in the lyrics some atmosphere. The Chicks have long made use of the fiddle, but this is perhaps their best effort in that vein.

Though the solo in the bridge is the star of the show, there are several melodic fiddle elements throughout the song that are stunning. The little flourishes from Martie Maguire would be sorely missed if they were taken out of “Travelin’ Soldier.”

“If You’re Gonna Play In Texas (You Gotta Have A Fiddle In The Band)” (Alabama)

Like “Devil Went Down to Georgia,” Alabama‘s “If You’re Gonna Play In Texas (You Gotta Have A Fiddle In The Band)” uses the fiddle as a plot device. The band tells the story of playing a show in The Lone Star State, only to find themselves without the one thing they need to win over the crowd: a fiddle player.

They fix the situation and prominently feature a fiddle in the bridge. This song is often requested of fiddle players for good reason. It’s a strong showing of a player’s skills while also paying homage to the instrument’s place in the country tradition.

